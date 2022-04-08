United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly has been egged in a Melbourne park.
United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly egged in Melbourne park
United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly has been egged during a trip to Melbourne, with police investigating the incident.
A video posted to social media shows a woman smashing an egg on Mr Kelly's head while he sits with supporters in South Yarra's Fawkner Park. Source: Twitter / @akaWACA
A video posted to social media shows a woman smashing an egg on Mr Kelly's head while he sits with supporters in South Yarra's Fawkner Park.
The UAP leader told the woman she was a "disgrace to democracy" and said she should go to jail.
Victoria Police has released a statement saying it is investigating reports a 58-year-old man was assaulted about 1.25pm on Friday.
Police believe two women were involved in the egg-smashing incident.
Mr Kelly was uninjured, police say.
But it's alleged a male cyclist was injured after the car the women were travelling in allegedly ran over his foot.
Officers are yet to identify those involved in the incident.
Published 8 April 2022 at 6:52pm, updated 8 April 2022 at 7:01pm
Source: AAP