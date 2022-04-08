United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly egged in Melbourne park

United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly has been egged in a Melbourne park.





A video posted to social media shows a woman smashing an egg on Mr Kelly's head while he sits with supporters in South Yarra's Fawkner Park.

The UAP leader told the woman she was a "disgrace to democracy" and said she should go to jail.

Victoria Police has released a statement saying it is investigating reports a 58-year-old man was assaulted about 1.25pm on Friday.

Police believe two women were involved in the egg-smashing incident.

Mr Kelly was uninjured, police say.

But it's alleged a male cyclist was injured after the car the women were travelling in allegedly ran over his foot.

Officers are yet to identify those involved in the incident.