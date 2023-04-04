World

United Nations tells Afghan staff to stay home amid Taliban ban on female workers

The United Nations has told all Afghan staff not to report to work in Afghanistan while it seeks information from the Taliban about a ban on Afghan women working for the world body.

Side on view of two women walking in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has issued an order to ban female United Nations staff in Afghanistan. Source: EPA / Reuters

Key Points
  • United Nations staff in Afghanistan will not report to work for 48 hours for security reasons.
  • The body expressed concern that some female staff had stopped reporting to work.
  • The Taliban had topped most female NGO employees from working in December.
The United Nations has told all Afghan staff not to report to work in Afghanistan for 48 hours for security reasons while it seeks information from the Taliban about a ban on Afghan women working for the world body, UN sources have told Reuters.

The United Nations' Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) earlier on Tuesday expressed concern that female staff in the eastern province of Nangarhar had been stopped from reporting to work.

"We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff," UNAMA said in a statement.

Spokespeople for the Taliban administration, the Afghan information ministry and Nangarhar's provincial administration did not immediately reply to request for comment.

"National UN staff (male and female) will not come to UN offices for 48 hours due to a threat of enforcement of a ban on female national staff in light of enforcement starting today in Jalalabad," said a senior UN official, referring to Nangarhar's capital.

A second UN source said the United Nations was seeking further information from the Taliban authorities.
READ MORE

How an Australian mother and son rescued dozens of children from this war-ravaged nation

Since toppling a Western-backed government in 2021, the Taliban administration has tightened controls over women's access to public life, including barring women from university and closing most girls' high schools.

In December, Taliban authorities stopped most female NGO employees from working, which aid workers say has made it more difficult to reach female beneficiaries and could lead donors to hold back funding.

The restrictions did not initially apply to the United Nations and some other international organisations. The UN Deputy Secretary-General in January flagged concerns that authorities could next restrict Afghan women working at international organisations.

A scheduled UN briefing to update member states on the situation in Afghanistan in New York on Tuesday was postponed at the last minute without explanation.

The Taliban administration, which seized power as US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Share
2 min read
Published 5 April 2023 7:38am
Updated 5 April 2023 8:07am
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

A man who is seated. A Russian flag is behind him.

Vladimir Putin was furious over Ukraine's NATO hopes. But on Finland's, it's a different story

World

People dining outside in Piazza Navona in Rome at dusk

Not 'bru-shetta': The Italian bill that would ban the use of English and mispronunciation

World

Former US president Donald Trump surrounded by supporters after his arraignment

Donald Trump has been criminally charged. Here's what happens next

World

ZACHARY ROLFE COURT

Northern Territory police officer Zachary Rolfe officially sacked from force

Australia

Experts have raised concerns that more problem gambling has moved online.

Shocking number of Australians ask banks to prevent them from gambling

Politics

Woman stares out from the camera.

'Genuinely fearful': Trans activist Georgie Stone speaks on month of 'hell'

Australia

Four astronauts dressed in orange space suits - the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission featuring the first woman and black astronaut to head to the moon.

NASA names first woman and black man for its first Moon mission in over 50 years

World

TikTok

Here are the weirdest TikToks posted by Australian politicians

Australia