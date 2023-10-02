Universities face 'challenge' to connect international students with mental health services

Content warning: This story contains reference to suicide.





Five international university students did not seek help from mental health services or loved ones before their deaths, a coronial inquest has found.





The inquest investigated the deaths of five international students at four Victorian universities who took their own lives in 2020.





Aged between 19 and 35, they were from five different countries and had varied living arrangements.





Coroner Simon McGregor found the students had very little, if any, engagement with services linked to their universities and most didn't reach out to external services.





They also did not disclose their mental health issues or suicidal ideations to friends or family.



"Victorian universities are facing a different challenge of finding ways to better engage international students when they experience mental health crises or suicidality," McGregor said on Monday.





"The challenge may be even broader than this, to get international students to seek help at all."





One of the students had medical records in Taiwan showing he had a history of anxiety, psychotic and adjustment disorders.





However, there was no evidence that any Australian health services were aware of the diagnoses.



The coroner acknowledged there were cultural, linguistic and financial barriers to seeking help for mental health. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett He lived with three other students, who described him as quiet and said he kept to himself.





On the night of his death, the student had four brief conversations with his mother on the communications app Line where he told her he did not want to continue his studies in Australia and wanted to return home.





A housemate overheard him speaking louder than he usually would and sounding upset.





McGregor acknowledged there were cultural, linguistic and financial barriers to seeking help for mental health and questioned whether it was the role of the coroner to recommend how help-seeking might be promoted.



"In reflecting on the circumstances of the five deaths, there are no clear insights on how help-seeking might be promoted," he said.





He recommended that the Suicide Prevention and Response Office review its quality evaluation framework and work to encourage international students to seek support for their own health and wellbeing.





McGregor also recommended the Victorian Department of Health develop and maintain a framework to assist universities to further support international students.





Family members did not attend the hearing at the Coroners Court of Victoria but were expected to attend online.





A copy of the findings was expected to be forwarded to the families of all five students.





Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 22 4636.



