US & Canada

US government launches abortion task force to protect women's reproductive rights

The task force will monitor and evaluate state legislation and enforcement actions that threaten to "infringe on federal legal protections" related to reproductive healthcare, the US Justice Department said.

Abortion Minnesota

A large crowd marches on Cedar Avenue to downtown during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade on Friday, 24 June 2022. The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling sent legal shock waves across the country, with 26 states either certain to or considered likely to ban abortion. Source: AAP / AP

The US Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to protect women's reproductive healthcare freedom after the Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which recognised women's constitutional right to abortion.

The task force, which will be chaired by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, will monitor and evaluate state legislation and enforcement actions that threaten to "infringe on federal legal protections" related to reproductive healthcare, the department said.
READ MORE
New abortion laws have come into effect in South Australia. What are they in other states?
Advertisement
It will also monitor laws that seek to ban Mifepristone, one of the two drugs often used to end an early-stage pregnancy, based on disagreements with the Food and Drug Administration's "expert judgment about its safety and efficacy," the department said.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling on 24 June has sent legal shock waves across the country, with 26 states either certain to or considered likely to ban abortion.

Some of the anti-abortion bills, meanwhile, also could potentially criminalise the practice or make it harder for women to travel out of state for the procedure.
READ MORE
Roe v Wade legalised abortion in the US - now it's been overturned. Here's what happens now
The Justice Department said the task force will also monitor any laws that "impair women's ability" to seek care in states where it is legal.

Although abortion is the focus of many state laws, reproductive healthcare advocates have warned that some of these bills could have far wider-reaching implications for women's health beyond the procedure itself.

Some of the state bills, for instance, recognise "personhood" from the moment of fertilisation, a definition that could hamper in vitro fertilisation treatments in which doctors collect and fertilise a woman's eggs in hopes of finding a viable embryo for transfer into her uterus.

Experts have also warned the ruling could lead to other barriers to accessing healthcare, including specific types of contraception such as intrauterine devices.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 13 July 2022 at 11:34am
Source: Reuters, SBS

Recommended for you

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Immigration

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19