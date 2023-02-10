World

US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska days after China spy balloon incident

US authorities say it's unclear where the object, described as the size of a small car, came from.

A man in a suits points while standing in front of the White House logo

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US pilot's assessment was that no human was onboard. Source: AP / Susan Walsh

Key Points
  • An airborne object the size of a small car was shot down over Alaska on Friday.
  • White House spokesman John Kirby said it's unclear who owns the object.
  • A Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down last week after floating through US airspace.
A United States fighter jet has shot down over Alaska a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car, on the order of President Joe Biden, the White House says.

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters many details were unknown about the object but the US expected to recover the object after it landed in the nation's territorial waters.

It was unclear where the object came from, Mr Kirby said.

"We don't know who owns this object," he said.

Mr Kirby said the object went down on the far northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border. He said the US pilot's assessment was that no human was onboard.
READ MORE

What are spy balloons and why are they still relevant in the age of the satellite?

The US on 4 February shot down what it said was
a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon
that transited the country.

Mr Kirby was careful not to classify the new object as a balloon.

He said the knowledge about the object and its track first came to US attention on Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense activities.

The White House said on Friday the US military shot down an object off northeast Alaska that was about 40,000 feet up in the air and could have posed a "reasonable threat" to civilian aircraft.

The FAA issued a notice that it had closed some airspace around Deadhorse, Alaska.
Share
2 min read
Published 11 February 2023 at 7:46am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

'Is this still available?': The common trick scammers are using to skim your money on Facebook Marketplace

Australia

Shakira mocked Gerard Pique for swapping 'a Rolex with a Casio' in a record-breaking song. He clapped back

World

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

Nearly a year since Russia's invasion, Ukraine's envoy has a warning for Australia

World

Sam suffered for years because of this household feature. Here’s his warning to others

Australia

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia