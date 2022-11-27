US soccer federation removes Islamic emblem from Iran flag to support women's rights movement

Key Points The removal of Islamic emblem was in support of protestors in Iran.

The removal of the emblem came two days before Iran and the US were to face-off at the World Cup.

The US National Men's Team deleted the posts and restored the flag to its original form.

The US Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match.





Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency said the Iranian Football Federation will file a complaint against US Soccer to the FIFA Ethics Committee for "disrespecting the national flag" of the Islamic Republic.





"In an unprofessional act, the Instagram page of the US football federation removed the Allah symbol from the Iranian flag," said Iran state news agency IRNA.





"The Iran Football Federation sent an email to Fifa [football's world governing body] to demand it issue a serious warning to the US federation."



The American decision adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East's first World Cup, one which organisers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies.





It also comes as the US faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match on Wednesday, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Tehran's theocratic government.





The US Soccer Federation told CNN on Sunday it had decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights".





"We wanted to show our support for the women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours," the federation said.



The intent of the posts was to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights", US Soccer media officer Michael Kammarman told a news conference on Sunday. Players were not consulted on the decision to alter the flag.





"We didn't know anything about the posts but we are supporters of women's rights, we always have been," US defender Walker Zimmerman said.





"We're focused a lot on Tuesday and the sporting side as well... but at the same time we're firm believers in women's rights and support them.





"And we know that it's a lot of difficulties and a lot of heartbreak and in a very disturbing time."





The Twitter account of the US men's team had displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.



The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.





The US federation displayed the official Iranian flag in a graphic showing Group B standings on its website.





The brief absence of the emblem comes as months-long demonstrations have challenged Iran's government since the 16 September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country's morality police.





At least 450 people have been killed in the protests, with more than 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.



Iran has not released casualty or arrest figures for months and alleges without providing evidence that the protests have been fomented by its enemies abroad, including the US.





Tehran also restricts press access and has detained more than 63 reporters and photographers since the demonstrations began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.





As comments raged online, Iranian state television described the US federation's actions as "removing the symbol of Allah" from the Iranian flag.



Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Safiollah Fagahanpour, an adviser to the Iranian Football Federation, saying that the "measures taken regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran flag are against the law" of FIFA competitions.





"They must be held responsible,"Mr Fagahanpour said. "Obviously they want to affect Iran's performance against the US by doing this."





The Islamic Republic emblem, designed in 1980, is four curves with a sword between them. It represents the Islamic saying: "There is no god but God." It also resembles a tulip or lotus.



At the top and the bottom of the flag, there are 22 inscriptions of "God is Great" as well, which honours the date on the Persian calendar when the Islamic Revolution took hold.





The flag has become a point of contention at the World Cup. Apparent pro-government supporters have waved it, shouting at those demonstrating over Amini's death. Others at matches have waved Iran's lion and sun flag, an emblem of its former ruler, the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.



