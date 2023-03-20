US Politics

'Absurd': US state considers draft law that would ban talk of menstrual cycles before sixth grade

A Republican-led proposal in Florida aims to prevent teachers from discussing menstrual cycles with girls younger than 12.

Two students roll their backpacks in a school.

The proposal to ban education about menstrual cycles comes after Florida's Republican-dominated legislature had already passed a raft of laws limiting discussion in schools of gender and sexuality. Credit: Jonathan Kirn/AP

Key Points
  • The proposed bill aims to limit discussions in school about sexual health, including menstrual cycles.
  • Stan McClain, who sponsored the bill, defended the bill as a way to make sex education more uniform statewide.
  • Critics say the legislature is trying to impose its own values on others.
Politicians in the US state of Florida are considering a draft law to strengthen state control over sex education that its sponsor says would ban any instruction in schools about menstrual cycles before the sixth grade.

The proposal comes as Florida's Republican-dominated legislature, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, has already passed a raft of laws limiting discussion in schools of gender and sexuality and reducing the emphasis on diversity in public schools.

The latest proposal, from Republican Stan McClain, would allow instruction in "acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education" only in grades six through 12, generally meaning for children aged 12 to 18.
READ MORE

Why this woman is risking death threats to pioneer a sex education podcast

Girls typically have their first periods between the ages of 10 and 15, but some do so as young as nine.

"Imagine a little girl in fourth grade, going to the bathroom and finding blood in her panties and thinking that she is dying," state representative Ashley Gantt, a Democrat, said in a video posted on Instagram.

"She doesn't actually know what's going on. And her teacher does not even have the ability to tell her that this is a part of life."

When Ms Gantt queried Mr McClain during a subcommittee hearing on whether his proposal would prevent teachers from discussing menstrual cycles with girls younger than 12, he replied repeatedly: "It would."
A man in a suit and tie sits in front of a microphone and a laptop.
Florida state Representative Stan McClain says his bill would prevent teachers from discussing menstrual cycles with girls younger than 12. Credit: Steve Cannon
He defended the bill as a way to make sex education more uniform statewide and give parents more leverage over curricula, and later said he was open to amending it, media reports said.

The bill passed the subcommittee by a 13-to-5 vote.

'Absurd'

Planned Parenthood decried the legislation, saying it would take "total control from local school districts in approving sex ed curriculum and give it to the State Department of Education" while presenting a "reductive and binary view of sex" and stigmatising LGBTIQ+ students.

The policy and political director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, Annie Filkowski, condemned the legislation as "absurd".
READ MORE

First Roe v Wade, now the abortion pill: The US legal push to ban a safe drug

"This bill shines a bright light on Florida's political leaders' perpetual thirst for power," she said in a statement, calling it ridiculous to ban young students from discussing periods with their teachers.

Mr DeSantis, who is seen as the leading rival to Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has framed such laws as a commonsense pushback to excesses prompted by progressive activism.

But critics say conservative legislatures in Florida and elsewhere are trying to impose their own values on others while curbing free-speech rights and preventing students from having a well-rounded education.
Published 20 March 2023 4:49pm
Source: AFP

