World

Yachting and private jets: This US Supreme Court judge is under fire for 'cartoonish' behaviour

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing criticism after it was revealed he reportedly accepted years of luxury travel trips from a billionaire Republican.

A man wearing glasses looking away from the camera.

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly accepted years of luxury travel trips from billionaire Republican, Harlan Crow. Source: AAP, AP / J. Scott Applewhite

Key Points
  • Clarence Thomas reportedly accepted luxury travel trips from billionaire Republican, Harlan Crow.
  • The US Supreme Court justice is said to have gone yachting in New Zealand, and on private jet flights.
  • Justice Thomas is the longest-serving justice on the US Supreme Court.
United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted years of luxury travel trips from a billionaire Republican, according to a report, including yachting in New Zealand and private jet flights across the globe.

Staunch conservative Justice Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the court, went on one trip to Indonesia that alone was likely worth US$500,000 ($748,000) — paid for by real estate tycoon Harlan Crow, according to the non-profit ProPublica news outlet.

The ProPublica investigation, based on interviews and reviews of photographs and other documents, showed "the Supreme Court is the least accountable part of our government", legal reform action group Fix the Court said.
Man in black court robes with white collar and glasses has his head tilted down.
Justice Clarence Thomas, a staunch conservative, is the longest-serving justice on US Supreme Court. Source: Getty / The Washington Post
"Nothing is going to change without a wholesale, lawmaker-led reimagining of its responsibilities when it comes to basic measures of oversight," the group's director Gabe Roth said in a statement.

The 74-year-old Justice Thomas also joined Mr Crow — whose friendship with the justice the New York Times in 2011 called "unusual and ethically sensitive" — for trips to an exclusive all-male wilderness resort in California and to properties in Texas and New York state over the past two decades.

Mr Crow told ProPublica that his gifts to Justice Thomas were "no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends", and that the two had never discussed pending cases.
Man with short, white hair in black blazer and white collared shirt sits on a pink salmon couch with his hand on his temple.
In 2011, the New York Times described the friendship between real estate tycoon Harlan Crow and US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "unusual and ethically sensitive". Source: Getty

Ethical standards

Mr Crow has made more than US$10 million ($15 million) in donations to Republican political groups, ProPublica said, including US$500,000 ($748,000) to a conservative lobbying group founded by Justice Thomas' wife Ginni Thomas.

Ginni Thomas' involvement in politics has drawn its own scrutiny for reports she took part in Donald Trump-led efforts to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Justice Thomas, who was nominated for the court in 1991 after a confirmation process in which he was accused of sexual harassment by a former aide, joined the majority of judges who ruled to overturn the national right to abortion last year.
A woman dressed in all black delivers a speech at a podium in front of a sign reading, 'IMPEACH THOMAS!' in white and red block letters.
Executive Director of MoveOn.org Rahna Epting speaks at a demonstration where MoveOn.org delivered over 1 million signatures calling for Congress to immediately investigate and impeach Clarence Thomas at the US Supreme Court on July 28, 2022 in Washington. Source: Getty / Jemal Countess
He also went further than his colleagues, saying the conservative-dominated court should also examine its rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage.

In response to Thursday's report, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said Justice Thomas's "behaviour is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice on the Supreme Court".

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "I'm not going to comment from here. There are other bodies of government who should be dealing with this".

New York congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter the issue was "beyond party or partisanship".

"This degree of corruption is shocking - almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached."

Justice Thomas declined to comment to ProPublica, which also tweeted a clip of a documentary in which he said he liked driving around rural corners of America more than travelling abroad.

"I don't have any problem with going to Europe, but I prefer the United States," he said. "I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. I'd come from regular stock and I prefer that."
Share
3 min read
Published 7 April 2023 2:19pm
Updated an hour ago 2:22pm
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

A woman smiles with sunglasses in front of a beach.

Melissa felt a tingling in her hand one night. She didn't realise she was having a heart attack

Australia

Two adults with two children

'Over the moon': Perth family of Down syndrome boy granted permanent residency after minister intervenes

Politics

Broccolini bunches

Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Australia

A woman holding a trophy and making a fist while smiling

I was called an 'ugly Jap': Why this Oscars moment matters in Australia

Arts

Harry Styles singing into a microphone. He is wearing a purple and black jumpsuit.

'Culturally sensitive king': Harry Styles charms New Zealand crowd with rendition of Māori folk song

Culture

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

COVID-19: Is Australia on the cusp of a new wave of infections?

COVID-19

Rooftops of properties.

Has your landlord tried to increase your rent during your lease? These are your rights

Australia