US will support Finland, Sweden NATO bid against any 'aggression', Joe Biden says

President Joe Biden expressed strong support on Wednesday for the bid by Finland and Sweden to join NATO in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and offered US support in the event of "aggression" during the application process.





"The United States will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security, and to deter and confront aggression or the threat of aggression" while their bid is considered, Mr Biden said in a statement.



Mr Biden, who will welcome Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to the White House on Thursday, said he was looking "forward to working with the US Congress and our NATO allies to quickly bring Finland and Sweden into the strongest defensive alliance in history".





"I warmly welcome and strongly support the historic applications," Mr Biden said.





The two countries formally handed in their applications earlier on Wednesday.



While the bids were warmly received by most allies, Turkey, which like all NATO members has the right to veto a nation's candidacy, has raised objections, and ambassadors meeting in Brussels failed to reach consensus on starting formal membership negotiations.





Historically non-aligned, Sweden and Finland have made a 180-degree turn since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an event that drastically swayed opinion among a general public that had formerly been reluctant to join the alliance.



US reopens Kyiv embassy

The United States reopens its embassy in Kyiv after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.





The US Embassy in Kyiv has reopened after three month closure. Source: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA "The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia's unconscionable invasion and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the embassy once again," Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in a statement.



Russian soldier pleads guilty to war crimes

A 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian at a war crimes trial in Kyiv, in the first such case to go to court since the start of the offensive.





Vadim Shishimarin from Irkutsk in Siberia admitted gunning down the 62-year-old man near the central village of Chupakhivka to prevent him reporting a carjacking by fleeing Russian troops.





He faces possible life imprisonment for war crimes and premeditated murder after the case heard by a district court in Kyiv.



"By this first trial, we are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility," Ukraine's chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova tweeted.



More than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters remain in Mariupol

More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers including senior commanders, remain inside the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, a pro-Russian separatist leader, Denis Pushilin, said.





Russia said that a total of 959 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the plant, including 80 wounded, since Monday.



The two large metallurgical plants based in Mariupol are the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works and the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works part of Metinvest Group. Source: Getty / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett It said that the injured are being treated in a hospital in a part of the eastern Donetsk region controlled by pro-Russian rebels.





Kyiv's defence ministry says it will do "everything necessary" to rescue the personnel still in the plant's tunnels.





Ukraine says it hopes to exchange Azovstal fighters for Russian soldiers it is holding.



Moscow expels dozens of diplomats

Russia expels dozens of French, Italian and Spanish diplomats in tit-for-tat responses to the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the Ukraine conflict.





The foreign ministry says 27 Spanish, 24 Italian and 34 French diplomats have been declared "persona non grata".



