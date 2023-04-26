US woman arrested in Sydney after Australian Border Force find golden gun in her luggage

Australian Border Force officers found a gold-plated firearm in the woman's luggage.

A gold plated gun in a padded case.

A woman from the United States has faced court after a 24-carat gold-plated handgun was found in her luggage when she flew into Sydney. Source: Supplied / Australian Border Force

Key Points
  • Border Force officers found a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in the suitcase of a passenger coming from the US.
  • A 28 year-old-woman was charged and faced court.
  • The maximum penalty for importing a firearm without a permit is 10 years' jail.
A US woman who allegedly had a gold-plated handgun in her luggage when she arrived at Sydney Airport faces the prospect of jail time.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers found the undeclared 24-carat gold-plated firearm on Monday.

The firearm was unregistered and the 28-year-old US citizen, who had arrived in Australia from Los Angeles, did not hold a permit to import or possess the firearm in Australia.
An x-ray of a suitcase showing an item the shape of a gun.
Australian Border Force released an x-ray image of what appears to be a gun in a suitcase. Source: Supplied / Australian Border Force
According to ABF, if convicted for importing the firearm the woman could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The woman appeared before Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Monday and was given bail.

She remains subject to visa cancellation and removal from Australia, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

ABF Enforcement and Detained Goods East Commander Justin Bathurst said this detection helped stop a dangerous weapon from reaching the community.

"ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border," he said.

Australia has some of the most comprehensive regulations around gun control, whereas Americans are considered to have
a constitutional right to carry handguns in public
.
US authorities have been dealing with an increase in firearm interceptions at its airports.

While passengers may travel with unloaded firearms in the country, they must declare they have them and follow strict procedures on how they are stored.

Of those, almost 90 per cent were loaded with ammunition.
Share
2 min read
Published 26 April 2023 1:19pm
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News
Sydney

