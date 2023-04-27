Politics

Use of credit cards for online gambling to be banned to 'protect vulnerable Australians'

Legislation is set to be introduced later this year which would ban the use of credit cards in online gambling, bringing practices into line with in-person services.

Image of hand holding numerous VISA credit cards.

The government will introduce legislation later this year to ban the use of credit card in online gambling, to put practices into line with in-person services. Source: AAP / Jenny Kane

Key Points
  • The federal government is seeking to ban the use of credit cards for online gambling.
  • The legislation is set to be introduced to parliament later this year.
  • The government has also introduced new advertising regulations for gambling.
Gamblers who use their credit cards to fund online betting will soon be out of luck with the government moving to ban the practice.

The ban will bring
online gambling
into line with in-person services where credit cards cannot be used.

The legislation is slated to be introduced later in the year after consultation with the industry.
'Destroying lives': Calls for action as survey finds two in five Australian adults gamble weekly

The communications watchdog will be granted extra powers to enforce the ban, which will use bank identification numbers to find and block credit card payments.

Lotteries, such as those used by charities, will be exempt due to the low risk of harm.

"It's as simple as this: people should not be betting with money they do not have," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said.

"Legislating a ban on the use of credit cards for online gambling will help protect vulnerable Australians and their loved ones."

Parliamentarians are also looking at the pitfalls of gambling advertising in sport, and if there are better ways to stop young and vulnerable people being hit with ubiquitous betting messages.
The government has also introduced
new advertising regulations for gambling services
, including large taglines at the end of each ad.

Australians are some of the most prolific gamblers in the world, having the highest losses per adult.

They lose $25 billion each year, with an estimated one in 14 Australians experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, gambling harm.

Gambling harm typically impacts a further six people, including family and friends.
2 min read
Published 28 April 2023 6:51am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

