Vatican alleges former WA Bishop sexually abused Aboriginal boys and young men

At least 67 Aboriginal boys and young men may have been subjected to sexual abuse or grooming by the former Broome Bishop, the Vatican probe details in a 200-page report.

A priest in a red robe stands in front of another priest.

The former Bishop from Broome spent decades serving the church before stepping down from his duties in 2020. Source: AAP / Paul Miller

A Vatican investigation has reportedly found a longstanding Catholic bishop of Broome sexually assaulted four Aboriginal boys and young men and groomed dozens more.

Christopher Saunders hosted "bunga bunga" parties at church properties and spent thousands of dollars of church money on cash payments, mobile phones, alcohol and cigarettes, Seven Network and The Australian newspaper have reported.

The bishop has denied the allegations and has not been charged by WA Police but he resigned in 2020 after sexual misconduct and bullying claims emerged.
Bishop Saunders attempts to play the digeridoo during World Youth Day 2008 celebrations.
Bishop Saunders attempts to play the digeridoo during World Youth Day 2008 celebrations. Source: AAP
The 200-page Vos Estis Lux Mundi investigation, the first in Australia, identified 67 Aboriginal boys and young men who may have been subjected to sexual assault or grooming by the bishop.

"It has been established through the interview of witnesses and examination of documentary and other evidence that Bishop Christopher Saunders has developed a modus operandi of grooming young Aboriginal men for sex during his time within the Kimberley Region, both as a Priest and as Bishop," the report says.

In a statement Perth Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, who is president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said the allegations against Bishop Saunders were "very serious and deeply distressing" and it was proper they were thoroughly investigated.

He said the church's investigation was overseen by Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge and entrusted to an experienced and independent specialist investigations organisation.

The report was provided to the Holy See, with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith continuing the investigation, Archbishop Costelloe said.
READ MORE

WA bishop Christopher Saunders steps down amid 'revelations'

"We will respect the enduring confidential nature of this process by not commenting on specific allegations that have been raised," he said.

"In due time, the Holy See will make its determinations. It is hoped that this will not be unduly delayed."

Archbishop Costelloe said that only after "a just and authoritative finding" had been made could the process of rebuilding the church community in Broome under the leadership of Bishop Michael Morrissey continue to make progress and bring healing.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25).

More information is available at
beyondblue.org.au
 
and
lifeline.org.au
.

Anyone seeking information or support relating to sexual abuse can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.
3 min read
Published 19 September 2023 9:50am
Source: AAP
