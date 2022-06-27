World

'Very constructive': Anthony Albanese speaks for first time with Manasseh Sogavare

In the first conversation between the two leaders, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he received fresh assurances from Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare that "Australia remains the security partner of choice".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he had a "very constructive" conversation with his Solomon Islands counterpart. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Anthony Albanese has revealed he had a "constructive" conversation with his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare for the first since being elected prime minister, and days ahead of the NATO Summit.

Speaking from the tarmac after arriving in Madrid overnight, Mr Albanese confirmed the two spoke amid escalating regional tensions and described it as a "very constructive discussion".
"We talked about the Pacific Island Forum that will be coming up and the important agreement that has been made led by the Fijian prime minister to make sure that the Pacific Island Forum can remain united and strong," he said.

"That's an important breakthrough.

"Prime Minister Sogavare reconfirmed his position that Australia remains the security partner of choice."

The prime minister said both he and Mr Sogavare looked forward to holding a meeting together at the forum, which will be held in Fiji mid-July.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong shakes hands with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during an official visit to Solomon Islands on 17 June 2022. Source: AAP / Julia Whitwell
China and the Solomon Islands have forged a security pact, concerning Pacific nations about Beijing's expanding influence.

Australia has been invited to participate in the NATO Summit in Spain alongside New Zealand, Japan and South Korea as part of the "Asia-Pacific Four".

Although Russia's invasion of Ukraine will dominate NATO discussions, the "challenge" of China will also be addressed.

Mr Albanese said if democratic nations stood together in "solidarity" with Ukraine, China would be forced to rethink its "forward leaning" actions.

"What we know is that this brutal invasion is having real consequences for the people of Ukraine," he said.
"And the people of Ukraine are inspiring the world with struggling to defend their national sovereignty."

Launching a packed week, Mr Albanese will meet with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday, marking the first bilateral visit by an Australian prime minister.

The pair will discuss the Australia-European Union trade agreement, increasing economic opportunities and global security.

Later that evening, Mr Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon will attend the NATO gala dinner hosted by Spain's monarch.
