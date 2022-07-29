Politics

'Very disappointing': David Pocock wanted an Auslan interpreter by his side in parliament. Here's why he was denied

Advocacy group Deaf Australia has warned the denial of independent Senator David Pocock's request to have an Auslan interpreter during his first speech to parliament highlights a failure to provide accessibility for deaf Australians.

Independent senator David Pocock poses for a portrait at Parliament House in Canberra.

New independent Senator David Pocock has had his request for an Auslan interpreter to translate his maiden speech knocked back. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Independent Senator David Pocock wanted to have an Auslan interpreter by his side when he delivered his maiden Senate speech, but logistical barriers, which saw his request denied, have reignited concerns from deaf Australians about a failure to ensure political discourse is accessible for them.

Senator Pocock’s attempt to seek permission to have an Auslan interpreter with him in the Senate was denied by the government and Opposition over logistical concerns around delivering a broadcast of the translation.

The federal government is instead now investigating options to allow the speech to be translated remotely to ensure it can be done in “the most accessible way".
SENATE BUSINESS
Independent Senator David Pocock has pushed for his maiden Senate speech to be translated by an Auslan interpreter. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Deaf Australia chief executive officer Jen Blyth said she was disappointed there were still procedural hurdles in ensuring accessibility for deaf Australians in parliamentary proceedings.

“My concern is that an Auslan interpreter won’t be there on the floor with Senator Pocock, so a lack of accessibility for deaf people and the deaf community,” she said.

“It is very disappointing to not have that direct access — what does that say about the opportunity for people to be participating in that discussion and processes.”

The role of an Auslan interpreter is to communicate between hearing and deaf people by converting spoken language into sign language.

In a letter to Senator Pocock, Labor’s leader in the Senate Penny Wong said the government is engaging with party leaders to facilitate a “live-translation” of the first speech, the first time this would have occurred in the Senate.
Senator Pocock told SBS News he believed the presence of the interpreter in person also would have sent a “powerful message of inclusion".

“Obviously, I am disappointed that the major parties have not supported my request to have an Auslan translator alongside me on the floor of the Senate for my first speech,” he told SBS News.

“People want a better, more collaborative parliament and that is what I want to help achieve.

“For me, that means making our parliament more inclusive. I don’t want some people in our community to feel excluded, or separate.”

The government has instead proposed having an Auslan interpreter live-translating the speech in real-time from the Parliament House Broadcast Studio.

It said it would then ensure the Auslan interpreter is visible on large screens in the Senate chamber so those present and in public galleries could follow the speech.

“We remain committed to ensuring the accessibility of your first speech and also remaining willing to facilitate further discussions with party leaders,” Senator Wong wrote.
Senator Pocock was required to seek permission to have an Auslan interpreter present because it is not Senate practice to allow people who are not elected to be present on the floor of the chamber.

He said his decision to have his speech interpreted follows advocacy from the deaf community requesting he ensure his speech was accessible.

“While I appreciate the Senate is a place of tradition and convention, I also believe there is a strong case to update practice to better reflect our community’s values,” Senator Pocock said.

“We want to make everyone in our community feel welcome, valued and included.”

The Greens gave their consent to having an Auslan interpreter on the floor and are also seeking to have maiden speeches from their Senators translated by Auslan speakers.

The federal government has also previously said it plans to use “Auslan interpreters regularly” in response to concerns
over a lack of their use in press conferences.

Auslan translation has become more widely visible as a regular feature of public communication during the pandemic.

Ms Blyth said her organisation has called on the government to take action towards improving accessibility for deaf Australians.

“It’s a constant barrier for deaf people not understanding the intricacies of what’s going on in politics because decisions made by politicians affect a deaf person’s life,” she said.

“[Senator Pocock] couldn’t just say this is a human right to bring in the interpreter. He had to ask permission to provide access — that for me is quite problematic.”

Existing services for people with hearing impairments in parliament include hearing loops and live captioning.
4 min read
Published 29 July 2022 at 4:06pm
By Tom Stayner
Source: SBS News

