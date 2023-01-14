Australia

'Very tough decision': Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open, whittling down Australia's chances

The withdrawal of Australian women's No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic means Australia has only five women, none inside the top 100, left in the draw.

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia prepares to hit the tennis ball with her racquet.

Australian women's No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic has apologised to fans, saying the decision to withdraw was "very tough". Source: AAP / Adam Vaughan

KEY POINTS
  • Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a lingering knee injury.
  • She has apologised to fans, saying it was a tough decision.
  • Australian women's No.1 said she needed more time to recover.
Australian women's No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced out of the Australian Open with a lingering knee injury.

Tomljanovic previously pulled out of the United Cup due to the injury and confirmed on Saturday she had been unable to recover in time to contest her home grand slam which starts on Monday.

The 29-year-old's withdrawal is a hammer blow to Australia's hopes of a local woman going deep into the tournament.
READ MORE

'Soundball' will make its Australian Open debut this year. The tennis world hopes it can get a big break

A year after now-retired Ash Barty claimed a breakthrough Australian Open title triumph, Australia has only five women, none inside the top 100, left in the draw.

Tomljanovic posted the words "I'm sorry" on Twitter with a longer statement confirming her withdrawal attached to the post.

"It absolutely pains me to have to write this message but unfortunately I won't be able to compete at this year's Australian Open," she said in the statement.

"I've done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100 per cent ready to compete at a high level.

"It's been a very tough decision to make but I have to listen to my body.

"It's no secret that this is my favorite place to play so it hurts to miss out on a great opportunity to play in front of my home crowd and to be surrounded by the incredible love and atmosphere."
READ MORE

Novak Djokovic has returned to Australia. Will the public welcome him back?

In 2022 Tomljanovic became the first Australian woman since former world No.1 Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach the quarter-finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open, where she famously ended Serena Williams' career, in a calendar year.

She was in line for a precious first-time grand slam seeding at her home major until the injury ruined her leading and resulted in her ranking dropping to No.35.

Her unseeded status had delivered her a difficult draw.

The Australian was due to play Argentina's world No.192 Nadia Podoroska first-up but then faced either Sofia Kenin or Victoria Azarenka in the second round.

With Barty retired, and regular campaigner Daria Saville ruled out in September after suffering a serious knee injury, Tomljanovic had been comfortably Australia's best hope.

The remaining Australians are Jaimee Fourlis, Olivia Gadecki, Storm Hunter and Talia Gibson and late addition Kimberly Birrell, who earned a spot following the withdrawal of Venus Williams, who had a wildcard.
Share
3 min read
Published 14 January 2023 at 2:22pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

'Visas in three days' for teachers and nurses who want to come to Australia

Immigration

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

Craig was stranded at Melbourne airport after being kicked off a flight. More than a week on, he's still stuck

Australia

Cheaper medicine, childcare, single-use plastics: The 2023 changes that you need to know

Australia