Victoria election: Daniel Andrews' Labor Party re-elected for a third term

Daniel Andrews is set to become just the fifth Victorian premier to serve 3,000 days in office after leading Labor to a third successive election victory.





The coalition has no path to victory after ABC election analyst Antony Green called at least 48 seats for Labor.





"Labor is easily holding Cranbourne, it's ahead in Pakenham. It's not losing those seats in the western suburbs," he said.



"Everything east and south of the Yarra is good for Labor."





The result drew cheers from Labor supporters gathered at the party's election night party in the premier's seat of Mulgrave in Melbourne's southeast.





Labor is on track to pick up the seats of Glen Waverley and Hastings from the Liberals, offsetting a probable loss in Nepean where former tennis player Sam Groth claimed victory.





Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan said it would be a bitter blow for the Liberals if Labor fended off challenges in seats such as Ringwood and Box Hill.





"There was a lot of Liberal Party effort run in those seats and it demonstrates a confidence in the premier," she said.



Mr Andrews is poised to become the state's fifth leader in history to serve 3000 days in office, making him eligible to be immortalised in bronze outside 1 Treasury Place in Melbourne.





If he remains leader until Easter, he'll become the longest-serving Labor premier in Victoria's history, taking the mantle from John Cain Jr.





He is expected to address Labor supporters late on Saturday night. His mother and sister arrived after the result was called.





Outgoing Labor MP and former minister Lisa Neville said it was an extraordinary victory for Mr Andrews.



"He's pulled off something that nobody nobody believed he could," she said on Sky's election panel.





Earlier, Mr Andrews made his only public appearance on election day at a level crossing removal site in the city's southeast after he pre-polled on Thursday.





He shook hands with construction workers, with his youngest son Joseph by his side after doing the rounds on breakfast TV.



