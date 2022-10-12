Nika Shakarami burnt headscarf in Iran protest before body found in custody, video shows

A new video has emerged of Iranian teenager Nika Shakarami burning a headscarf at a protest before her family found her body in a detention centre more than a week later.





That's the last time Nika was seen alive.





Now, her grieving mother, Nasreen, has expressed her outrage to the media, accusing the government of lying about how her daughter died.





Advertisement

"I saw my daughter's corpse myself ... Her face and cheeks were broken. Her teeth were crushed, and she had a big cavity in the back of her skull," she said in a video on Saturday, provided to Radio Free Europe.





The video of Nika protesting was verified by a source close to the Shakarami family, according to BBC.



Nasreen denied the government's claims that her daughter died after falling off a high building.





Nika, 16 at the time, was last seen on 20 September when she joined the uprising of women flooding the streets across Iran in defiance against the government.





Her body wasn't found by her family until 10 days later, in a Tehran detention centre. On what would have been her 17th birthday, Nika's body was transferred to her home city of Khorramabad, more than 400km away, to be buried.





Her mother said her body was "stolen" by Iranian forces and was buried in a village 35 kilometres from Khorramabad.



Nika's body was allegedly 'stolen' by security forces and buried in a nearby village without the family's knowledge. Source: Twitter A letter from Tehran Cemetery obtained by the BBC said Nika died from "multiple wounds from blows of a hard object".





That's contrary to claims of Iranian officials, who said Nika died after falling from a high-rise building. Iran-state TV played footage of a woman - who authorities claim to be Nika - walking through an alleyway and entering a side door to a building.





But Nasreen said the female in the televised CCTV footage was not her daughter.





She also accused the police of forcing televised confessions out of her sister Atash and brother Mohsen, to say their niece died from a fall.



Both Atash and Mohsen expressed their anger and anguish over Nika's death on social media, shortly before being arrested by the police.





Images of Nika have flooded social media in recent days, sparking further outrage from Iranian women who have led protests across the country for almost four weeks now.





Unrest has swept Iran since 16 September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly .



While Ms Amini's death sparked immediate anger about the conservative rules around women's dress in Iran, others are calling for the total dismantling of the Islamic Republic regime, which has been in power since the 1979 revolution.





At least 185 people, including 19 minors, have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, according to rights groups.





The government has condemned what it has described as "riots" and has pledged its support for the police to maintain order.



Oil production threatened as workers strike in solidarity with women

Unconfirmed reports on social media have shown workers at oil refineries joining in to disrupt production in the energy and gas sector.





Videos on Twitter show scores of workers walking off the job in Asaluyeh, in the southern province of Bushehr, chanting: "death to the dictator", and "Do not fear. We stand together".



The disruption of oil production is seen as a major move from Iranians, particularly as strikes against the energy industry assisted in dismantling the Shah regime in 1979.





There has not yet been a comment from Iran's oil ministry, nor is it clear how long the strikes in the oil and gas industry will last.





Tensions in the south come as human rights organisation Hengaw reported a heavy presence of armed security forces in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqez and Divandareh on Monday.





It said at least five Kurdish residents were killed and more than 150 were injured in protests since Saturday.



