Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met Joe Biden on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded. What happened?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed United States support and received promises of more, including new missile defence systems, after he flew to Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion .





Mr Zelenskyy kept his trademark military fatigues rather than switching to a suit as President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet, affectionately putting his hand over the wartime leader's shoulder outside the White House.





"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defence," Mr Biden told Mr Zelenskyy as they sat by the fireplace in the Oval Office.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) has hailed United States support and received promises of more, including new missile defence systems, after he flew to Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion. Source: Getty, AFP / Brendan Smialowski President Vladimir Putin is "trying to use winter as a weapon, but the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world," Mr Biden said.





"I mean that sincerely — not just inspire us but inspire the world with their courage and how they have chosen their resilience and resolve for their future," Mr Biden said.





Mr Zelenskyy — whose media savvy and rugged demeanor have helped him rally the world to Ukraine's cause — will later deliver an address to Congress, which is finalizing a new US$45 billion ($67 billion) package for Ukraine heading into the new year.



'Big support'

At the White House, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Mr Biden for his "big support and leadership across Europe."





"I think it's very difficult to understand what does it mean when we say appreciate but you really have to feel it," Mr Zelenskyy said in English.





He flew to the United States after a risky visit to the frontline in Bakhmut , where both sides have endured heavy tolls in constant shooting and shelling over the past two months.



Mr Zelenskyy presented Mr Biden with an award that he said was handed to him by a "real hero" — a captain on the ground of a HIMARS rocket system that has been a game-changer on the field.





"He's very brave and he said, give it to very brave president," Mr Zelenskyy said.





Politicians compared Mr Zelenskyy's trip to Winston Churchill's Christmas-time appearance in the Capitol in 1941, days after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War Two.





"It is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war — and with democracy itself on the line," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a champion of Ukraine.



New missile defense

As Mr Zelenskyy arrived, the United States announced another US$1.85 billion ($2.76 billion) from previously budgeted funds for Ukraine, including for the first time the advanced Patriot air defense system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.





Ukraine fears a rising onslaught of missiles and has faced a slew of attacks from drones, many bought by Russia from Iran, as Moscow pummels power plants and other civilian infrastructure just as the country shivers in the winter cold.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that new weapons deliveries would lead to an "aggravation of the conflict" and do not "bode well for Ukraine".



A local resident walks along a street in the area of the heaviest battles with Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, 20 December, 2022. Source: AAP, AP / Andriy Andriyenko Speaking with senior military officials during a televised address, President Vladimir Putin contended that Moscow was not to blame for the invasion and agreed with an assessment that Russia needed a larger army.





"The combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly," Mr Putin said, adding that Russia will also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad."





Mr Zelenskyy's visit was quietly planned, beginning with a telephone call between Biden and Zelensky on December 11, followed by a formal invitation a week ago and confirmation of the visit on Sunday, US officials said.





He arrived in an official US government plane with flight-tracking sites showing he flew from Rzeszow, Poland, a town near the Ukrainian border that has become a hub for Western support.



