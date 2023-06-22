World

Voyage on missing Titanic-bound sub in 2022 was 'incredibly risky', actor says

Past passengers on the missing sub near the Titanic wreck have been sharing their stories being on board.

A composite image of Mexican actor Alan Estrada and the missing OceanGate submersible

A composite image of Mexican actor Alan Estrada and the missing OceanGate submersible which he travelled on in 2022, trying to reach the Titanic. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Mexican actor Alan Estrada said his trip on the missing submersible was 'incredibly risky'.
  • He travelled on it in 2022.
  • He said he signed a complicated waiver.
Mexican actor and travel YouTuber Alan Estrada said his voyage on the submersible which has gone missing near the wreck of the Titanic was "extremely risky".

Estrada travelled on OceanGate's Titan submarine in 2022, but the mission was almost aborted after the vessel lost contact with its surface support ship.

As the search continues for the Titan, past passengers on the sub,
which is steered by a $40 videogame controller,
have been sharing their stories of being onboard.

“As a participant in these expeditions, we knew perfectly well the risks we were involved in," Estrada told Reuters.
READ MORE

The missing Titanic sub is steered by a $40 household item. But that's not the problem

"We signed a release, several sheets, I don't remember how many, which explains each of the risks you run, including losing your life.

"We, those who are involved in these expeditions, know it is an incredibly risky expedition. We know that we are not going to an amusement park.”

The YouTube video Estrada posted of his mission show that at a depth of 1,000 metres, the sub lost contact with the surface.

“What happened to us is that if you lose communication, there is a tolerance period; if that communication is not recovered within that time, you have to abort the mission.
READ MORE

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

"The tolerance time passed, and we were already aborting the mission; in fact, the first ballast was dropped, and just at that moment, we recovered communication, and we didn't lose it anymore, and that's why we were able to make the descent.”

He said he hopes and prays the ship is found.

“As long as there is oxygen, they are going to be fine and basically waiting to be rescued. I hope they are on the surface because that will make things easier than if they are at the bottom of the sea.”

Meanwhile a man who was one of the missing submersible company's first customers says his dive to the Titanic shipwreck site was a "kamikaze operation".

"You have to be a little bit crazy to do this sort of thing," said Arthur Loibl, a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany.

Mr Loibl said on Wednesday he first had the idea of seeing the Titanic wreckage while on a trip to the South Pole in 2016.
READ MORE

Who are the people on board the missing Titanic sub?

At the time, a Russian company was offering dives for US$500,000.

After Washington state-based OceanGate announced its own operation a year later, he jumped at the chance for a dive in 2019 that fell through when the first submersible didn't survive testing.

At the time Mr Loibl paid US$162,000, but tickets are now reported to cost US$250,000 ($368,000).

Two years later, he went on a voyage that was successful, along with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and two men from England.

"Imagine a metal tube a few metres long with a sheet of metal for a floor," Mr Loibl said.

"You can't stand; you can't kneel.

"Everyone is sitting close to or on top of each other.

"You can't be claustrophobic."
During the two-and-a-half-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to conserve energy, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent glow stick.

The dive was repeatedly delayed to fix a problem with the battery and the balancing weights.

In total, the voyage took 10.5 hours.

The group was lucky and enjoyed an amazing view of the wreck, Mr Loibl said, unlike visitors on other dives who only got to see a field of debris or in some cases nothing at all.

Some customers lost nonrefundable payments after bad weather made descent impossible.

He described Mr Rush as a tinkerer who tried to make do with what was available to carry out the dives but in hindsight, he said it was "a bit dubious".

"I was a bit naive, looking back now," Mr Loibl said.
Share
4 min read
Published 22 June 2023 6:11pm
Updated an hour ago 8:28pm
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

An Asiana Airlines plane on the tarmac with an emergency exit door open

Passenger says he opened plane door mid-flight because he was 'uncomfortable'

World

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

A graphic showing a hand holding a test tube in front of cloves of garlic.

Can garlic really cure COVID? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration