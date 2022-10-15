Australia

WA police's new initiative could put overseas recruits on a pathway to citizenship. Here's how

Western Australia police will recruit officers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand under a 'historic' new agreement.

A general view of a Western Australia Police Force vehicle.

Police officers in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand are being invited to take up roles in Western Australia. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Western Australia's police force is looking overseas for new recruits after the state, and federal governments struck a labour deal.

The force has launched an international recruitment campaign targeting officers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The Western Australian government is spruiking the "landmark" deal, with the jurisdiction the first in the nation to target officers across the three countries.
Under the agreement, police officers from the UK and Ireland can move to Western Australia under the employer-nominated scheme, putting them on a pathway towards citizenship.

The Western Australia police force last actively recruited officers overseas in 2017, with a previous labour agreement for the UK expiring in 2019.

"Every state in Australia is currently trying to get Labour Agreements signed to allow for overseas recruitment in a range of sectors, including police," Police Minister Paul Papalia said.
"The McGowan government securing the first of such an agreement gives our state a strong head start to attract the best possible police candidates from the United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand."

Policing styles in the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand are quite compatible with Australia's, and Western Australia is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience who are aged under 55, Police Commissioner Col Blanch said.

"We want skilled, experienced constables to work on the frontline to help us cover the biggest policing jurisdiction in the world," he said.

The McGowan government has committed to getting another 950 officers on the force.
Published 15 October 2022 at 4:34pm
Source: AAP, SBS

