'I'm exhausted': Mark McGowan steps down as WA premier

KEY POINTS Mark McGowan has resigned as WA premier and will leave parliament by the end of the week.

Mr McGowan's career in the state parliament began in 1996 when he was elected as the Member for Rockingham.

He said he had been contemplating stepping down "for quite a while", but wanted to hand down the state budget first.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has resigned in a bombshell announcement, midway through his second term in office, citing exhaustion.





Mr McGowan, 55, held a snap press conference on Monday where he confirmed his intention to step down as premier, treasurer, and the member for Rockingham — to which he was first elected in 1996.





He said this would be his final week in the state's parliament.





"I have loved the challenge of solving problems, making decisions, getting outcomes, and helping people," Mr McGowan said.





"But the truth is I'm tired, extremely tired. In fact, I'm exhausted.



Mr McGowan said the role of political leadership was "relentless", and the COVID-19 years had taken it out of him.





"I'm convinced WA Labor can win - and will win- the next election in 2025," he said.





"But I just don't have the energy or drive that is required to continue in the role as premier or to fight that election which would have been my eighth election as a member of parliament."





The former Navy lawyer, who shepherded WA through the pandemic, led Labor to crushing election victories in 2017 and 2021, the latter securing his party the biggest parliamentary majority in the state's history.





He had previously insisted he would serve out the remainder of his second term as premier before considering his future.



Mr McGowan made the announcement flanked by his wife, Sarah, and members of his ministry.





He said he had been contemplating stepping down "for quite a while" but had wanted to first hand down this month's state budget.





He said it had been an honour and privilege to serve the WA community as premier and as an MP for almost 30 years.





"It's way beyond what I could ever have imagined my career would amount to."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had spoken to Mr McGowan earlier on Monday to congratulate him.





Mr Albanese said the premier would leave his office as he led, on his own terms and as his own man.





"He has been a great premier of his proud state, an extraordinary leader for WA Labor and a trusted friend.





"Above all, Mark will be remembered for seeing the people of Western Australia safely through one of the most challenging crises in our nation's history.





"In unprecedented times, Mark always held to his convictions and always sought to do the right thing by his state."



Who will replace Mark McGowan as WA premier?

Deputy Premier Roger Cook, Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti are among the frontrunners to succeed Mr McGowan.





Recent criticism over the state's handling of youth detainees at the Banksia Hill detention centre had not influenced his decision, he said.





"There's always things you think you could do better ... I try not to dwell," he said.





Mr McGowan said he hoped to be remembered as an achiever and for making the state stronger and better and had no regrets.





Opposition Leader Shane Love said Mr McGowan's resignation would be a significant loss for the government.





"The McGowan name has been very much the brand of this particular Labor government and that brand has been based on him," he said.




