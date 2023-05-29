Australia

'I'm exhausted': Mark McGowan steps down as WA premier

Mark McGowan has resigned midway through his second term as West Australian premier, citing exhaustion in a bombshell announcement.

A man wearing a suit and tie who is speaking.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced he will quit politics in a shock announcement. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

KEY POINTS
  • Mark McGowan has resigned as WA premier and will leave parliament by the end of the week.
  • Mr McGowan's career in the state parliament began in 1996 when he was elected as the Member for Rockingham.
  • He said he had been contemplating stepping down "for quite a while", but wanted to hand down the state budget first.
Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has resigned in a bombshell announcement, midway through his second term in office, citing exhaustion.

Mr McGowan, 55, held a snap press conference on Monday where he confirmed his intention to step down as premier, treasurer, and the member for Rockingham — to which he was first elected in 1996.

He said this would be his final week in the state's parliament.

"I have loved the challenge of solving problems, making decisions, getting outcomes, and helping people," Mr McGowan said.

"But the truth is I'm tired, extremely tired. In fact, I'm exhausted.
A man, his wife, and their children posing for a photo.
Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan with his family after winning the state election in 2021. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright
Mr McGowan said the role of political leadership was "relentless", and the COVID-19 years had taken it out of him.

"I'm convinced WA Labor can win - and will win- the next election in 2025," he said.

"But I just don't have the energy or drive that is required to continue in the role as premier or to fight that election which would have been my eighth election as a member of parliament."

The former Navy lawyer, who shepherded WA through the pandemic, led Labor to crushing election victories in 2017 and 2021, the latter securing his party the biggest parliamentary majority in the state's history.

He had previously insisted he would serve out the remainder of his second term as premier before considering his future.
People flank a man standing at a lectern speaking in front of microphones.
Mr McGowan said this would be his final week in the state's parliament. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright
Mr McGowan made the announcement flanked by his wife, Sarah, and members of his ministry.

He said he had been contemplating stepping down "for quite a while" but had wanted to first hand down this month's state budget.

He said it had been an honour and privilege to serve the WA community as premier and as an MP for almost 30 years.

"It's way beyond what I could ever have imagined my career would amount to."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had spoken to Mr McGowan earlier on Monday to congratulate him.

Mr Albanese said the premier would leave his office as he led, on his own terms and as his own man.

"He has been a great premier of his proud state, an extraordinary leader for WA Labor and a trusted friend.

"Above all, Mark will be remembered for seeing the people of Western Australia safely through one of the most challenging crises in our nation's history.

"In unprecedented times, Mark always held to his convictions and always sought to do the right thing by his state."

Who will replace Mark McGowan as WA premier?

Deputy Premier Roger Cook, Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti are among the frontrunners to succeed Mr McGowan.

Recent criticism over the state's handling of youth detainees at the Banksia Hill detention centre had not influenced his decision, he said.

"There's always things you think you could do better ... I try not to dwell," he said.

Mr McGowan said he hoped to be remembered as an achiever and for making the state stronger and better and had no regrets.

Opposition Leader Shane Love said Mr McGowan's resignation would be a significant loss for the government.

"The McGowan name has been very much the brand of this particular Labor government and that brand has been based on him," he said.

"The loss of that name will come as a cost to the Labor party ... and therefore an opportunity for the opposition."
Share
4 min read
Published 29 May 2023 2:51pm
Updated an hour ago 5:35pm
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A collage featuring bamboo trees and icons many associate with a product being environmentally friendly and fabric with a tag that says '96% viscose.'

Have we had the bamboo pulled over our eyes when it comes to this 'natural' fibre?

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

Palm trees next to the water

Why has Nouméa closed its beaches and how long for?

World

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia