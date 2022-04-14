WA relaxes COVID-19 rules as Australia records more than 54,000 new cases and another 43 deaths

Western Australia has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions as the country's case numbers continue to climb.





In the last 24 hours, 54,094 COVID-19 cases were recorded nationally, along with 43 coronavirus-related deaths.

Western Australia recorded 8,144 new cases on Thursday, but with its Omicron wave likely to have peaked on 30 March, restrictions are easing.

There are currently 40,539 active cases in Western Australia, of which 200 are in hospital and five in ICU.

Despite high numbers, the state adopted the national definition for close contacts on Thursday.

Household members and intimate partners of cases still need to quarantine, but cases in classrooms will no longer force children into isolation.

A 500-person cap at hospitality venues has been removed and QR code check-ins are now only required at hospitals.

However, mask mandates remain in all indoor public venues and people must continue to show proof of their vaccination status in non-high risk settings.

Meanwhile, the Tasmanian government is in no hurry to welcome back large cruise ships.

A ban on the vessels entering Australia, in place since March 2020, will be lifted from Sunday.

New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have outlined testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew as they prepare for the ships to return.

But Tasmanian Liberal MP Roger Jaensch on Wednesday said the island state was still reviewing whether it was safe for larger cruise ships to return.

In New South Wales, over the last 24 hours there were 17,856 cases and 21 deaths. There are 1582 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 71 in intensive care units (ICU).

In Victoria, there were 10,462 cases and 14 deaths. There are 392 people in hospital, including 19 in ICU.

In Queensland, health officials recorded 8,754 cases and four deaths. At least 590 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 16 in ICU.

In Tasmania, there were 1,843 cases, two deaths. Fifty people are being treated for the virus in hospital, including one in ICU.

In the Northern Territory, there are 563 cases and no deaths. Thirty COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including two in ICU.

In South Australia, there are 5,398 new cases and one death. There are 238 people with the virus who are hospitalised, 11 in ICU and one on ventilator.

The ACT recorded 1,074 new cases on Thursday along with one new death. Fifty-six people with COVID-19 are in hospital in the ACT, with one in ICU and one on ventilator.