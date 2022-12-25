WA man charged with murder of 70-year-old resident at aged-care facility

key points Monica Stockdale, a resident at the Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care in Albany, died on 28 November.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a post-mortem showed a 70-year-old aged-care resident had been strangled in Western Australia.





Monica Stockdale, a resident at the Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care in Albany, died on 28 November.





Jacob Hoysted from Orana was taken into custody on Friday following a police investigation. He was charged with her murder on Saturday.



Police said the circumstances around the woman's death only became clear after a post-mortem examination found she had died of strangulation.





Baptistcare said the death had shocked the community, and it was working closely with police.





"Baptistcare would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Miss Monica Stockdale," acting joint CEO Amanda Vivian said in a statement on Saturday.





"Her tragic death has shocked everyone who lives and works at Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care in Albany as well as the broader Great Southern community.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who knew and loved Miss Stockdale.





Ms Vivian said Baptistcare was bringing in specialist counsellors to provide support for the community.





"Supporting our Bethel Residential Care residents, employees and their families through this difficult time is our immediate priority," she said.



