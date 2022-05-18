Sluggish wage growth lagging behind inflation, figures show

Australian wages grew 0.7 per cent in the March quarter and 2.4 per cent over the year, but still failed to keep pace with inflation which runs at 5.1 per cent.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said its Wage Price Index (WPI) showed wages in the private sector rose 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent in the public sector.





With inflation sitting significantly higher than wage growth, the new data is likely to spark further debate about "real wage growth" as cost of living remains a key issue for Australians heading into the federal election.





Advertisement

The ABS said annual wages growth had risen in the past five quarters, up from the low of 1.4 per cent in December quarter 2020.





The quarterly index, which measures the changes in wages and salaries over time, is unaffected by changes in the quality or quantity of work performed.





The major purpose of the WPI is to measure the effect of inflation on wages and salaries, and is a key economic indicator used when assessing monetary policy.





Since the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted the official cash rate to 0.35 per cent from a record low 0.1 per cent in May, inflation against wage growth has been a key topic during the election campaign.





Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in April that Australia's unemployment rate remained low at 4 per cent, but the Opposition said unemployment rates don't tell the whole story, and "real wages" should be the focus.



Australia Institute Senior Economist Matt Grudnoff said in April although employment rose slightly, "the total number of hours fell" and "underemployment continued to remain significantly higher than employment".





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has been campaigning on increasing real wage growth, arguing that inflation and the cost of living are too high for Australians on a low salary.





Inflation in Australia is at 5.1 per cent, and Mr Albanese wants to increase wages by the same amount, which he said works out to be about $1 an hour for minimum salary jobs.



