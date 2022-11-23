World

'He didn't say a word': Walmart manager kills six workers and himself in US mass shooting

The manager of a Chesapeake Walmart said nothing before opening fire on his fellow employees, killing six of them, an eyewitness has described.

A memorial is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on 23 November, 2022 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Following the Tuesday night shooting, six people were killed, including the suspected gunman. Source: Getty / (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Key Points
  • A total of seven people including the gunman are dead.
  • Using a pistol, the suspect also injured at least four people, who were being treated at area hospitals.
  • The shooting comes as the US prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving.
A manager at a Walmart Inc store in Virginia entered a break room and opened fire on fellow employees before turning the gun on himself, an eyewitness says, leaving a total of seven dead in the latest mass shooting in the United States.

Walmart employee Briana Tyler told ABC's Good Morning America that the suspect, who police have not identified, said nothing as he began firing on the workers, gathered ahead of their shift late on Tuesday.
READ MORE

'Heroic' patrons subdue mass shooter who killed at least five people at Colorado LGBTIQ+ club

"I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire," Ms Tyler said.

"He didn't say a word. He didn't say anything at all."

Using a pistol, the suspect also injured at least four people, who were being treated at area hospitals, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky told a news conference on Wednesday.

He did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting, but said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Walmart Mass Shooting
Law enforcement, including the FBI, work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia. Source: AAP / (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Coming on the heels of the killing of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday, the latest massacre prompted another round of condemnations by public officials and calls by activists for tighter gun control.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the shooting "yet another horrific and senseless act of violence," vowing any federal resources needed to aid in the investigation.
"There are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving," he said in a statement, noting a shooting earlier this month that left three University of Virginia students dead.

"We must take greater action."

Employees told media that the shooter was a manager at the cavernous Walmart Supercentre just off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people south of Norfolk.

"The Battlefield Walmart just got shot up by one of my managers. He killed a couple of people. By the grace of God I made it out," another employee, Kevin Harper, told CBS.
Jessie Wilczewski told WAVY-TV that she hid under a table and the shooter pointed the gun at her and told her to go home.

"It didn't even look real until you could feel the pow-pow-pow. You can feel it," the store employee said. "I couldn't hear it at first because I guess it was so loud. I could feel it."

Tuesday's bloodshed marked the latest spasm of gun violence in the United States, where an average of two mass shootings - defined as an incident killing or injuring four or more people - occur every day, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who was already facing stepped-up calls for policies to address gun violence in the wake of the University of Virginia killings, ordered flags at local, state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff.

"Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities," Mr Youngkin wrote on Twitter.

Walmart, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was "shocked" at the violence at the Chesapeake store and it was working closely with law enforcement.
3 min read
Published 24 November 2022 at 6:16am
Source: SBS, AAP
