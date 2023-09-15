Wave goodbye to winter. Say hello to above average warmth with a side of climate anxiety

Unusually warm temperatures are expected this weekend nationwide but for Australians "very worried" about climate change another feeling surfaces; climate anxiety.





According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia tracked its warmest winter since 1996 and all signs point to a very warm spring.





This weekend alone, temperatures in South Australia will soar to 37C, inland NSW will top 35C, Sydney will reach 31C and Melbourne residents can expect 25C.





The Bureau's Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said it is unusual to see so many hot days this early into September.



"Today we're generally sitting at five to 10 degrees above the average across most of the southern states, but over the weekend we're going to see some parts pushing up to 15 degrees above average," she told SBS News.





Bradbury explained that as the high-pressure system lingers near the east coast it "starts to recirculate air, which does lead to sort of intensifying heat".





"It's not just one or two hot days … it is quite uncommon to see this kind of hot spell so early in the year," she said.





While Australians welcome the sunshine, for many concerned about climate change the above-average temperatures also contribute to a feeling of "hopelessness" or "climate anxiety".



Is this feeling rational?

Headspace recently conducted a national youth mental health survey which found that over half of young people report feeling fearful about the future due to the impact of climate change.





It also showed a sense of powerlessness and frustration, according to Headspace's Acting Head of Clinical Leadership Nicola Palfrey.





Palfrey told SBS News that feeling some levels of climate anxiety was rational given the extreme weather events witnessed by young people in recent years.



READ MORE What will spring weather be like? BoM predicts big differences from last year

"It might be nice this weekend to have warmer temperatures after coming out of a cold winter in the eastern states, but on the other hand I think there's a massive amount of concern heading into the summer," she said.





"There are concerns about the bushfire season after what we went through in 2019 to 2020. We've had so many floods since then as well.





"So I don't think it's irrational when you see young people's lives being disrupted by these events that seem to be happening more and more frequently, it seems a reasonable concern."





A Climate Council survey of 500 people nationwide also showed 51 per cent were either "very worried" or "fairly worried" about climate change and extreme weather events in Australia.





Climate scientist Joëlle Gergis thinks it is a warranted response to something that "threatens your physical and mental wellbeing".



Headspace found as people anticipate a bad bushfire season they feel more concerned and "out of control". Source: SBS News "We've just been through our warmest winter on record, and we have got a forecast for above-average temperatures for the remaining part of spring and summer," she told SBS News.





"So on one level it is a rational response to, I guess the threat of extreme heat which is deadly and it is really serious."



A trigger for extreme weather survivors

Palfrey also noted that Headspace had seen certain weather patterns manifest as anxiety in young people who had lived through recent bushfires or floods.





"There might be rain on the roof. For some people, it's a nice sound, but that can also make kids feel really uncertain," she said.





"If you talk to young people who've been through bushfires, burning off that was happening over parts of New South Wales and Sydney last weekend can bring back some really distressing memories.



Headspace explained back burning in Sydney and smoke associated over the last week could have triggered anxiety for some bushfire survivors. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE "You have those kinds of reminders of events that have happened that can take people back there if they've been through frightening events."



So what can you do about feeling hopeless?

Headspace has found that Australians feeling "hopeless tend to be less connected with others and tend to feel more concern or stigma about reaching out for help".





"I think the top tips are for young people to get involved and get active. Sitting back and feeling hopeless about things is never good for our mental health and wellbeing," Palfrey said.





She suggested reaching out to friends, trusted adults, online communities or volunteering to help other residents prepare for the summer season.





"Connecting with other people who are passionate about what you're passionate about is a really empowering thing and it makes people feel less alone," she added.





"We know it's a really helpful way for people to feel more in control, and better able to manage and enjoy their life."



Meanwhile, Gergis stressed the importance of prioritising protection from the elements during the hot season, and once safe, urged Australians to vocalise their support for tougher action on climate change.





"Direct that elsewhere into putting pressure on our political leaders to reduce emissions in a meaningful way. Otherwise, we are going to continue to see this escalate," she said.





"There's no way of getting around it. Australia's a very hot and dry continent, and it's entirely consistent with what we see in the projections.



