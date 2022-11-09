Australia

'We can make discount': New details on Medibank ransom emerge as suspected hackers release more data

The hackers believed to be behind the huge Medibank data breach say their ransom demand amounted to US$1 per customer.

Medibank signage on a building

More Medibank customer data stolen by hackers has been uploaded to the dark web overnight Source: Getty / Scott Barbour

The hackers behind the theft of Medibank data linked to 9.7 million customers have revealed they allegedly demanded a $US1 ($A1.60) per customer ransom from the health insurer.

In a chilling message posted on the dark web overnight, the ransomware group also claimed it had released sensitive details of customers' medical procedures.

"Added one more file abortions.csv ...," the post said.

"Society ask us about ransom, it's a 10 millions USD (A$15.5 million). We can make discount 9.7m (A$15 million) 1$ (A$1.60)=1 customer."
The group
began releasing Medibank data on the dark web
in the early hours of Wednesday morning under "good-list" and "naughty-list".

The first wave included names, birthdates, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, health claims information, Medicare numbers for Medibank's ahm customers and passport numbers for international student clients.

"The files appear to be a sample of the data that we earlier determined was accessed by the criminal," Medibank confirmed on Wednesday.

Medibank had warned more customer data would be uploaded to the dark web, which is what appears to have happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Australia's largest private health insurer revealed earlier this week it had
rejected hacker demands it pay a ransom
in return for the data not being released.

People whose highly sensitive health information was stolen and posted on the dark web will get the support they need, Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said.

"These acts are abhorrent. To post Australians' sensitive health information on the dark web is very concerning," she told Nine's Today Show on Thursday.

"Right now, we need to support affected individuals."

Medibank has set up links to mental health services on its website.

'You do not pay the ransom'

Asked what people should do if they were contacted by someone claiming to have that information, federal minister Annika Wells reiterated the government's advice was not to pay ransoms and make a police report.

"You do not pay the ransom," she told Nine Network on Thursday.

"You're making the assumption that that is true and what we're saying is that may not necessarily be the case - plenty of scumbags out there are going to try and make the most of this situation."
Opposition cybersecurity spokesman James Paterson said there was no doubt affected Medibank customers will be very distressed.

"Unfortunately ... this is the worst-case scenario," he told ABC Radio, adding that companies need to take hacking threats seriously.

"If after Optus and Medibank they're not taking it seriously, they need their heads read."
Australian Federal Police are ramping up efforts to catch those behind the huge data breach.

Operation Guardian, which was set up to tackle the recent Optus hack, is being expanded to investigate the Medibank data theft.

"Of course we are worried, and that's why we have Operation Guardian in place working with state and territory police to identify members of the community who are at risk to identity fraud," AFP Assistant Commissioner Cyber Command Justine Gough said.

"If members of the community feel they are at imminent risk they should contact triple zero immediately."

Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the unnamed group hacked into its system weeks ago.

No credit card or banking details were accessed.
Published 10 November 2022 at 8:38am, updated an hour ago at 8:44am
Source: AAP

