Australia

Latest

'We need fundamental change': Sydney protesters call for better treatment of refugees, asylum seekers

Protesters in Sydney called for fundamental changes to the way asylum seekers and refugees are dealt with.

A woman in the foreground holds up a a sign that says #justice for refugees, others on the street behind her are also holding up posters.

Protesters attend the 'Justice for refugees' rally in Sydney. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Hundreds of human rights protesters gathered in Sydney on Sunday, championing calls to end offshore detention.

The Justice for Refugees rally in central Sydney saw an estimated crowd of up to 1,500 calling for better treatment of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia and abroad.

Protesters condemned the previous federal government's policies, describing them as "cruel."

Advertisement
"We're here today because we need fundamental change," protest organiser and Refugee Action Coalition coordinator Ian Rintoul said.

"Our first demand is for permanent visas for all to end offshore detention. We also need an immediate increase to the Afghan intake and for the Albanese government to rectify the Morrison government's ban on resettlement of refugees from Indonesia."
A man stands amongst a crowd of protesters holding a sign that says "I have not received any response for visa for 10 years."
Protesters hold placards during a rally for refugee rights at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, Sunday, 24 July 2022. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
Mr Rintoul also called for an end to mandatory detention, the closure of all detention centres and for the government to cease boat turn-backs.

The Albanese Labor government remains
committed to offshore detention
, and turning back asylum seekers attempting to reach Australia by boat.

"Australians know, and the people smugglers know, that we remain committed to Operation Sovereign Borders," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said recently.  

Kurdish refugee Mostafa "Moz" Azimitabar recently took the federal government to court over claims it acted unlawfully by detaining him inside two Melbourne hotels for 15 months.
READ MORE
This is the man taking the government to court over detaining refugees and asylum seekers in hotels
Mr Azimitabar was detained on Christmas Island after trying to arrive in Australia by boat in 2013.

He was brought to Australia in November 2019 to receive medical attention under the now-repealed Medevac policy, but instead of being transferred for treatment he was detained at the Mantra Hotel for more than a year, followed by the Park Hotel. He was
released on a bridging visa
in January 2021.

At least 31 refugees have been released from Australian detention centres in 2022.
Share
2 min read
Published 24 July 2022 at 6:46pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Australia

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Immigration

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

Politics