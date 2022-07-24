'We need fundamental change': Sydney protesters call for better treatment of refugees, asylum seekers

Hundreds of human rights protesters gathered in Sydney on Sunday, championing calls to end offshore detention.





The Justice for Refugees rally in central Sydney saw an estimated crowd of up to 1,500 calling for better treatment of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia and abroad.





Protesters condemned the previous federal government's policies, describing them as "cruel."





"We're here today because we need fundamental change," protest organiser and Refugee Action Coalition coordinator Ian Rintoul said.





"Our first demand is for permanent visas for all to end offshore detention. We also need an immediate increase to the Afghan intake and for the Albanese government to rectify the Morrison government's ban on resettlement of refugees from Indonesia."



Protesters hold placards during a rally for refugee rights at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, Sunday, 24 July 2022. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE Mr Rintoul also called for an end to mandatory detention, the closure of all detention centres and for the government to cease boat turn-backs.





The Albanese Labor government remains committed to offshore detention , and turning back asylum seekers attempting to reach Australia by boat.





"Australians know, and the people smugglers know, that we remain committed to Operation Sovereign Borders," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said recently.





Kurdish refugee Mostafa "Moz" Azimitabar recently took the federal government to court over claims it acted unlawfully by detaining him inside two Melbourne hotels for 15 months.



Mr Azimitabar was detained on Christmas Island after trying to arrive in Australia by boat in 2013.





He was brought to Australia in November 2019 to receive medical attention under the now-repealed Medevac policy, but instead of being transferred for treatment he was detained at the Mantra Hotel for more than a year, followed by the Park Hotel. He was released on a bridging visa in January 2021.



