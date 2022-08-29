World

'We were left without anything': Jetstar customers trapped inside Japan airport after flight cancellation

Japan's strict COVID-19 rules left a group of Jetstar customers travelling to Australia trapped inside Narita International Airport, near Tokyo, overnight, with one traveller saying they went without food and water.

Gordon Knight sitting on a chair taking a photo of himself.

Gordon Knight was among those trapped inside Japan's Narita International Airport after a Jestar flight to the Gold Coast was cancelled. Source: Supplied

A group of Jetstar passengers stranded at Japan's Narita International Airport overnight went without food or water after their Gold Coast flight was cancelled, with the country's strict COVID-19 rules leaving them trapped inside the airport.

Gordon Knight, who was returning to Australia from Finland's capital, Helsinki, with his wife, was among those caught up in the ordeal.

Their flight, JQ12, was meant to depart at 9pm (local time) on Sunday, and arrive at Gold Coast Airport at about 6.40am on Sunday.

"We got to terminal three at about 6pm and noticed there was no gate for the flight; thought that might just be a case of us waiting for a little while ... and then the texts [messages] came through that the flight was going to be cancelled," Mr Knight told SBS News.
Mr Knight said he and other passengers affected by the cancellation — of which he estimated to be about 20 — were then taken to terminal two. He said by the time they got there, stores at the airport had closed and they were unable to purchase any food.

"And eventually they chained off an area and basically created a small camp inside the airport for us, which sadly didn't have a water tap either," he said.

"So we were left without anything until we could leave that zone which was just after six in the morning [on Monday]."
Travellers waiting at an airport.
A group of Jetstar passengers stranded at Japan's Narita Airport overnight went without food or water after their Gold Coast flight was cancelled, with the country's strict COVID-19 rules leaving them trapped inside the airport. Source: Supplied
Mr Knight said passengers were also not provided with blankets while they were stranded at the airport overnight.

"We were told initially to go and find a hotel, and it was left to me to explain to the [Jestar] flight attendants couldn't leave the airport as a group because none of us had the correct documentation to do so," he said.

"I feel like that was sort of, a lack of education on the part of [Jetstar] management that they hadn't put the basics in place, ditto getting pillows and blankets."
Passengers sitting down as they are stuck at an airport.
Mr Knight said passengers were also not provided blankets while they were stranded at the airport overnight. Source: Supplied
In a statement, a Jetstar spokesperson apologised to customers and said the flight was cancelled due to engineering issues.
    "All customers were offered accommodation and meal vouchers, and for customers who no longer wished to fly, the option of a full refund was also available," the spokesperson said.

    "Unfortunately, some customers who were transiting through Japan from other countries were not able to leave the airport due to Japan’s COVID requirements to enter the country, including providing a negative PCR test."

    "We are working with Narita Airport to determine how we can better accommodate transiting passengers during disruptions like this one."
    Japan's strict COVID-19 rules mean most independent travellers are locked out of the country unless they are a Japanese citizen or resident.

    Those visiting for a holiday are only permitted to enter if they are part of a guided or organised tour group.

    Anyone seeking to enter Japan must return a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before travelling.
    3 min read
    Published 29 August 2022 at 4:50pm, updated an hour ago at 4:58pm
    By David Aidone
    Source: SBS News

