'We will stand up for human rights': Anthony Albanese defends criticism of Iranian regime

Key Points Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he stands by comments he made about human rights abuses in Iran.

Australia's ambassador has been summoned by Tehran over Mr Albanese's comments about Iran's crackdown on protesters.

Mr Albanese says he will always stand up for Australian values.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he stands by comments he made about human rights abuses in Iran, following reports the Australia ambassador had been summoned.





But it remains unclear the specific comments Iran has taken issue with or when they were made.





Australia's ambassador Lyndall Sachs was summoned by Tehran on Wednesday.





Advertisement

Nationwide protests began over two months ago in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. She had been arrested for not wearing the hijab correctly.





Since then, Tehran has summoned several foreign ambassadors over comments regarding protests made by their officials.



READ MORE Anthony Albanese condemns Iranian authorities as he weighs in on women's rights protests

"I stand by all of the comments made about the human rights abuses that have occurred in Iran, arising from Mahsa Amini's murder and then the subsequent actions that have occurred," Mr Albanese told reporters in Bali.





"We will stand up for human rights (and) we will stand up for Australia's position consistent with our values."





Asked if Iran was referring to comments he made at the G20 leaders' summit, Mr Albanese shook his head.





In an interview with SBS News last month , Mr Albanese condemned Iranian authorities and appealed for protesters to be treated with respect and dignity, in the wake of a bloody crackdown.





"I condemn the actions of the Iranian regime in cracking down on democratic protests, which were occurring in Iran," he said.





"It's important to assert the human rights of women in Iran."



Mr Albanese said Australia would continue to support "women who are exercising their human right to dress as they see fit".





"These protests are protests about human rights, and I stand, I do think most Australians will overwhelmingly stand with the women and the people of Iran in standing up for their human rights," he said.





"I condemn the crackdown of the regime and I call upon the regime to respect human rights and respect the rights of people to protest peacefully."



