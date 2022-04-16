Week one of Australia's federal election campaigns in photos

After Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday the federal election will be held on 21 May, both the Labor and Liberal parties have faced a tumultuous first week of campaigns.





The Opposition leader kicked off the the Labor party's campaign with a stumble on unemployment rates, which was quickly weaponised by the Liberals to criticise Anthony Albanese's economic plan.

The prime minister was confronted by an activist who called him a "disgrace".

Greens leader Adam Bandt told a journalist to "Google it mate" when asked about the wage price index.

Mr Albanese pledged greater support to aged care and more urgent care clinics.

On Friday, both leaders of the major parties called a break from their campaigns, and projected a message of hope to Australians following a crash involving Mr Morrison's security detail on Thursday that sent four officers to hospital.

Here are some of the week's top talking points in pictures.

Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference on day one of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Launceston, where he fails to state Australia's unemployment rate. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

A man who claimed to be a Labor activist confronts Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a private function in Penrith and calls him a "discgrace". The Labor party later condemned his actions. Source: Supplied / TikTok

Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt tells a journalist to "Google it mate" after being asked about the wage price index at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday 13 April. (AAP Image/Gary Ramage) Source: AAP / GARY RAMAGE/AAPIMAGE

Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese delivers a speech at the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation on day three of the 2022 federal election campaign in Melbourne on Wednesday 13 April. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

One Nation Senate candidate George Christensen (left) and One Nation leader, Senator Pauline Hanson (right), are seen during a press conference in Brisbane on Wednesday 13 April. Former federal Coalition MP and member for Dawson, George Christensen has announced that he will run in the Senate for One Nation. (AAP Image/Darren England) Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to Neville Smith Forest Products on day four of the 2022 federal election campaign in Mowbray, Tasmania, in the Division of Bass. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Labor candidate for the seat of Hunter Dan Repacholi speaks to the media during a press conference outside Cessnock Hospital on day four of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Cessnock. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch). Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Damaged vehicle from the scene in Tasmania after the incident involving the PM's security detail. Source: ABC Credit: ABC