Western Australia relaxes COVID-19 rules as national daily tally rises by more than 40,000

Western Australia has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions as the country's case numbers continue to climb.





In the last 24 hours, 40,552 COVID-19 cases were recorded nationally, along with 42 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Wednesday, close to

in Australia and the death toll rose by 39.

Western Australia is recording close to 7,000 cases a day, but with its Omicron wave likely to have peaked on 30 March, restrictions are easing.

On Thursday, the state adopted the national definition for close contacts.

Household members and intimate partners of cases still need to quarantine, but cases in classrooms will no longer force children into isolation.

A 500-person cap at hospitality venues has been removed and QR code check-ins are now only required at hospitals.

However, mask mandates remain in all indoor public venues and people must continue to show proof of their vaccination status in non-high risk settings.

Meanwhile, the Tasmanian government is in no hurry to welcome back large cruise ships.

A ban on the vessels entering Australia, in place since March 2020, will be lifted from Sunday.

New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have outlined testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew as they prepare for the ships to return.

But Tasmanian Liberal MP Roger Jaensch on Wednesday said the island state was still reviewing whether it was safe for larger cruise ships to return.

In New South Wales, over the last 24 hours there were 17,856 cases and 21 deaths. There are 1582 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 71 in intensive care units (ICU).

In Victoria, there were 10,462 cases and 14 deaths. There are 392 people in hospital, including 19 in ICU.

In Queensland, health officials recorded 8,754 cases and four deaths. At least 590 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 16 in ICU.

In Tasmania, there were 1,843 cases, two deaths. Fifty people are being treated for the virus in hospital, including one in ICU.

In the Northern Territory, there are 563 cases and no deaths. Thirty COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including two in ICU.