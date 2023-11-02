World

Western Europe hit hard by Storm Ciaran with several killed in UK and France

The storm has wrought havoc across several countries in western Europe.

A very large wave hits a lighthouse.

Strong waves hit a lighthouse in Pontevedra, Galicia, north-western Spain. Storm Ciaran, a high-impact storm originated in the United Kingdom triggered warnings throughout Spain, except in the Canary Islands, due to rain, gusts of wind of up to 110 km/h and maritime storms. Source: AAP / Sxenick/EPA

Storm Ciaran has battered several countries across Europe including Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and France, spreading disaster in its path.

So far, three people have been confirmed killed by falling trees caused by strong winds, while heavy rain has also caused flooding in Northern Ireland and parts of Britain.

In France, winds reached 200 km/h per hour. A truck driver was killed and 15 other people injured in the storm.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin says the situation could have been much worse if it was not for the work of the French fire department.

“Despite the intensity of this storm, which continues, especially for people in Normandy and Hauts de France, intensity that is very high with winds sometimes exceeding 200 kilometres per hour as measured at the Pointe du Raz (a tip in Brittany).

"We have collectively, and of course I would like to thank the fire department, the prefects and all the French people who listened to the advice to stay at home and not move around, thanks to the alert system set up by the Ministry of the Interior, able to limit the human toll."
Published 3 November 2023
Source: SBS News

