Western Europe hit hard by Storm Ciaran with several killed in UK and France

Storm Ciaran has battered several countries across Europe including Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and France, spreading disaster in its path.





So far, three people have been confirmed killed by falling trees caused by strong winds, while heavy rain has also caused flooding in Northern Ireland and parts of Britain.





In France, winds reached 200 km/h per hour. A truck driver was killed and 15 other people injured in the storm.





French interior minister Gerald Darmanin says the situation could have been much worse if it was not for the work of the French fire department.





“Despite the intensity of this storm, which continues, especially for people in Normandy and Hauts de France, intensity that is very high with winds sometimes exceeding 200 kilometres per hour as measured at the Pointe du Raz (a tip in Brittany).



