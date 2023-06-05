What are the signs of meningococcal? Here's what you need to know

A woman in her 50s has died and two others are recovering after contracting meningococcal disease, with authorities urging people to be aware of the symptoms.





Meningococcal is rare but can be fatal within hours if left untreated, NSW Health director Christine Selvey said on Monday.





A health alert was issued after the death of the woman from Sydney, and authorities added a teenager from the city and a person in their 60s from the Central Coast are recovering from the disease and are among the 19 cases of meningococcal reported in the state this year.



What are the symptoms of meningococcal?

Dr Selvey said: "Meningococcal disease can be very serious, but early treatment is life-saving so it is important that symptoms are recognised early.





"We are urging the NSW community to be vigilant for symptoms, even if they have been vaccinated, and to seek medical assistance early if they are concerned."



Symptoms include:



sudden onset of fever

headache

neck stiffness

tiredness

joint or limb pain

nausea and vomiting

dislike of bright lights

high-pitched crying in babies

a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, which may appear after the other symptoms or late in the disease progression.

How do you contract meningococcal ?

Meningococcal disease is caused by a bacterium called Neisseria meningitidis (also known as meningococcal bacteria), the Victorian government's Better Health Channel explains.





The bacteria that cause the disease are only passed from person to person by "regular close, prolonged household or intimate contact with infected secretions from the back of the nose and throat".





Meningococcal bacteria "live naturally in the back of the nose and throat in about 10 per cent of the population without causing illness", and these people are known as "carriers" who can pass the disease onto others."





"In a small number of people, a particular strain of the bacteria gets through the lining of the throat, enters the bloodstream, and causes meningococcal disease," the Better Health Channel states.



Who is most at risk of contracting meningococcal disease?

Anyone can contract meningococcal disease, but children under five and young adults between the ages of 15 and 25 are most at risk.



Is there any treatment for meningococcal?

As meningococcal disease can prove fatal, prevention via vaccination is the best option.





The National Immunisation Program schedule provides a free meningococcal vaccine covering strains A, C, W, and Y for children at 12 months of age.





A free meningococcal ACWY school-based vaccination program is available for secondary school students in Year 10, or age equivalent. Young people aged 15 to 19 years of age, who have not already received the vaccine in school, are able to be vaccinated by their immunisation provider.





A free catch-up dose for people who haven't been immunised against the disease and are aged under 20 years of age is also available.





Patients with meningococcal disease need urgent treatment with antibiotics in hospital, and treatment is usually started before the diagnosis is confirmed by tests.





The infection can develop very quickly, and invasive meningococcal disease causes death in about five to 10 per cent of cases even with antibiotic treatment.



