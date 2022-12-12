Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Key Points Two police officers and a member of the public were shot dead during an ambush in Queensland.

Three attackers were killed in a gunfight with officers.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.

Six people - including two young police constables - have been shot dead in an ambush and siege at a remote Queensland property that has left the tight-knit local community reeling.





Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, died along with 58-year-old neighbour Alan Dare after being shot at Wieambilla in the western Darling Downs region on Monday evening.





Police shot dead three people - a former school principal, his brother and sister-in-law -after the two officers and neighbour were gunned down.



Constables Matthew Arnold (right) and Rachel McCrow were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" at a remote Queensland property. Source: Supplied / Queensland Police Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the officers' deaths meant it would be an extremely emotional and challenging time for the entire police service.





"Losing one of our own has a profound impact on every single officer and their families,'' she told reporters on Tuesday.





"To lose two officers in one incident is absolutely devastating.





"This event is the largest loss of police life we have suffered in a single incident in many years."



How the tragic event unfolded

Four Queensland officers went to the Wieambilla property to look for missing NSW man Nathaniel Train at 4.30pm on Tuesday after a request from interstate police.





The 46-year-old, his brother Gareth Train, 47, and Gareth's wife Stacey Train, 45, opened fire on the officers after they jumped a fence.





A "hail of bullets" struck constables Arnold and McCrow, who fell to the ground, while 28-year-old constables Keeley Brough and Randall Kirk took cover before escaping.



Members of the local community take part in a vigil at Calamvale police station, Calamvale, south of Brisbane, on Tuesday, 13 December, 2022. Source: AAP / Jono Searle Constables Arnold and McCrow were both shot dead.





"The ruthless, murderous trio have ... executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground," police union boss Ian Leavers told ABC Radio.





"They have executed them in cold blood."





An emotional Ms Carroll said the officers never stood a chance in the ambush.





"The fact that two got out alive is a miracle," she said.





"To think they survived the scene, let alone ... called for assistance, is just extraordinary."





The shooters allegedly lit a fire to burn or smoke Constable Brough out of her hiding place in the long grass surrounding the property.





Mr Leavers said the officer, who had only eight or nine weeks of experience, believed she was going to be shot dead or burnt alive.





"I do know she was sending messages to loved ones saying she almost was at a point where she thought it was her time," he said.



Nathaniel Train died in a shootout with police reinforcements alongside his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey at a remote Queensland property. All three are considered to be offenders actively involved in the ambush. Source: AAP / NSW POLICE/PR IMAGE Neighbour Alan Dare, who had come out of his property to check on the grassfire, was also shot in the back by the trio "in cold blood".





Sixteen police officers tried to rescue their colleagues, but were met with heavy gunfire and had to retreat.





Specialist police were called in, as were police helicopters, before the trio were killed in a gunfight about 10.30pm, local time.



Link to conspiracy forums

A series of posts under the name of Gareth Train appear on conspiracy theory forums and include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.





One post refers to "black op police'' and urges people to prepare themselves.





"Has reading anything from the 1901 constitution or quoting common law to the black op police with the guns helped anyone in Victoria and their rights," a post from a user named Gareth Train said.





It came as sources told news agency AAP that Nathaniel Train, who worked as a principal at schools in Queensland and NSW, had been living "off the grid" for more than 12 months.





Ms Carroll said NSW police had asked local officers to check on Nathaniel Train at the isolated Wieambilla property.





"That person had been missing for up to about 12 months, but people had been in contact with him," she told reporters.





"However, that contact was lost in recent days, and they just wanted to check on that missing person."



Tributes paid

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the slain constables, Mr Dare and the entire "close-knit and caring" Queensland community, saying it was a tough day for all Australians.





"This is not a price that anyone who puts on the uniform should ever pay. We can never count the true cost," he said.





"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragedy. With honour they served, and Australia mourns with you today."





Flags on Queensland government buildings will fly at half-mast, and the Story and Victoria bridges in Brisbane will be lit blue and white in memory of constables Arnold and McCrow.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she doubted the tributes would bring much comfort to the families and loved ones of those who were killed.



