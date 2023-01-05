What you should do if you get caught in a rip current at the beach

Key points More than a dozen lives were lost over the “deadly Christmas drowning week”.

More than a dozen lives were lost over the “deadly Christmas drowning week” – between Christmas and New Year – with the 17 deaths adding to nine others earlier in December.





NSW Surf Lifesaving Australia CEO Steven Pearce told SBS News that more than 100 rescues had been carried out across the state every day on average since 25 December, the highest since 2019.



He said the absence of bushfires and COVID-19 restrictions have meant thousands have converged on the state’s coast, adding: “The more people that come down to the coastline, the higher probability that there will be an incident involving someone caught in a rip, or drowning.”





It is estimated that rip currents are responsible for at least 21 drowning deaths per year, according to Surf Lifesaving Australia.





A 2021 report found that close to four million Australians have been unintentionally caught in a rip current at some stage, with 26 per cent needing to be rescued or assisted to safety.





But what exactly is a rip current, and what can you do if you find yourself caught in one?



What is a rip current, and why are they so deadly?

A rip current is one of the most common and dangerous hazards that can be found on Australian beaches.





“A rip current is a current that’s caused by the tidal movements and the ocean floor geography,” Mr Pearce said.





“Essentially, it’s a current where the water moves in and out between sandbanks and causes a strong drag away from the shore, out to sea, and then circles back around to the beach again.”





One of the most common myths surrounding rips is that those unfortunate to be caught in one will be carried far out to sea.





“In fact,” said Mr Pearce, “they will be taken out around one to 200 metres but then circle back towards the beach again.”





Once caught in a powerful rip, it can be difficult to break free and return to shore. Rips are complex, can quickly change shape and location, and can also be difficult to spot.



How can you spot a rip current?

The nature of rips means they can be deceptive when searching for a safe space to swim.





While beachgoers might be drawn to smooth, gentle-looking surfaces over more choppy waves, these places are the most likely locations for a rip current to be found.





“It’s easily denotable if you get a little bit closer to it, you can see the sand and debris being washed and dragged out,” said Mr Pearce.





“When people come down [to the beach], you shouldn’t look for the spots that are dark and smooth. That is, in fact, a rip.”



What should you do if you are caught in a rip?

It is necessary to try and remain calm as possible when in a rip current.





Mr Pearce said it is also “really important” to raise your arm to notify the lifeguards on the beach that you need assistance.





While waiting for assistance, you should float along with the rip current and not try to fight against it. Because rip currents move cyclically, there is a chance that the rip may eventually carry you back to shore.





Alternatively, you can try swimming with the rip in a parallel direction to the beach or any breaking waves. You can use the waves to help you back into safer waters.





“If you happen to be swimming in a location that isn’t patrolled,” he added, “hopefully someone on the beach will see you with a raised arm, and they will ring triple zero.”





Calling triple zero will alert nearby lifeguards to respond to the distress call and assist the person in danger.



How do you swim safely in Australia?

The best way to stay safe while swimming is to follow the advice and guidance of the lifeguards on duty. They will always mark the safest location to swim between their red and yellow flags, well away from any dangerous currents.





“This summer, we’ve already seen ... tragic drownings, and we’re really concerned that this may increase if people don’t heed the warning that it’s so important to swim at a patrolled location,” Mr Pearce said.





“If we can’t see you down at the beach, then we have no chance of saving you.”





Australian Medical Association President Dr Michael Bonning has also stressed the importance of being vigilant when it comes to supervising children in the water.



