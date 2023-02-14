What Peter Dutton's apology for his Stolen Generations apology boycott could mean for the Voice

KEY POINTS: Peter Dutton apologised on Monday for boycotting the National Apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008.

His contrition could pave the way for Mr Dutton to back the Voice to Parliament, former PM Malcolm Turnbull says.

Mr Turnbull concedes he still has "some reservations" over the Voice, but will vote for it.

Peter Dutton’s apology for boycotting the National Apology to the Stolen Generations could pave the way for him to back the Voice to Parliament, his former leader says.





Mr Dutton issued an apology on Monday for boycotting the apology exactly 15 years after then-prime minister Kevin Rudd delivered the historic speech to parliament.





Former prime minister Malcolm Turbull said his contrition could “absolutely” pave the way for Mr Dutton to back the Voice, but played down suggestions opposing it could harm his long-term career.



Malcolm Turnbull (left) and Peter Dutton (right) pictured in 2017. Mr Turnbull says the apology from Mr Dutton could open the door for him to back the Voice. Source: AAP “The reality is that even though you may think somebody's taking the wrong political position at a given time, in most cases they'll be able to survive that and go on to whatever else," Mr Turnbull told ABC Radio on Tuesday.





The Liberal Party is yet to commit to a position on the Voice, with Mr Dutton citing a lack of detail on how the body would function.





Mr Albanese has repeatedly rebuffed that claim by referring to a report drafted by Indigenous leaders Tom Calma and Marcia Langton





The 300-page document was handed to the former Coalition government in 2021 and provides an in-detail look at how the Voice could function.





But Mr Turnbull dismissed Mr Albanese’s approach as "ridiculous", given the report has not been formally adopted as government policy.



But Mr Turnbull, who led the doomed 1999 campaign for an Australian republic , accepted it was impossible for Mr Albanese to provide additional detail because he "basically needs Indigenous Australians to design the Voice themselves".





"The government is sort of stuck with the position they're in. There is a very sincere, calculated, intelligent, informed view among the 'Yes' campaign that the more detail you have, the more likely it is it'll go down," he said.





"In a sense, it's too late to provide detail ... But having said that, when people say we want to know what we're voting for, it's pretty reasonable request. Changing the constitution isn't easy."





Mr Albanese has insisted more detail will be revealed before the referendum and that parliament will be responsible for shaping the Voice



Mr Turnbull was prime minister when the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart recommended a Voice to Parliament, but rejected the idea over fears it could act as a "third chamber of Parliament".





He has since shifted his position to back the proposal, but revealed he still maintains "some reservations" over the prospect.



