Health

What the end of daylight saving could mean for your sleeping habits

Daylight saving will end on Sunday, giving people in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, and the ACT an extra hour to snooze.

Daylight savings clocks changing

Extra sleep has several health benefits, experts say. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • Clocks in NSW, VIC, TAS and ACT will go back an hour at 3 am on Sunday.
  • A study found extra sleep could be beneficial for blood pressure.
  • Daylight saving will return on the first Sunday of October.
Lucky folks across much of eastern Australia will welcome an extra hour of shut-eye as daylight saving comes to an end on Sunday.

Clocks in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, and the ACT will lose an hour at 3am, joining the same time zone as Queensland.

The extra 60 minutes provides an opportunity to kick-start healthy sleep habits, says Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health director Danny Eckert.

"When we wind the clock back as we are about to do, there is the opportunity to get more sleep. People may find it easier to fall asleep earlier in the evening and wake up at a more appropriate time," he told AAP.

"This can be especially helpful for children and adolescents who may be finding it very tough to wake up in the morning at present."
READ MORE

'Christian or Muslim clock?': Daylight savings row leaves Lebanon with two time zones

A healthier sleep schedule is also key to reducing the risks of a heart attack or stroke, according to a recent study conducted by Professor Eckert and his team at Flinders University.

The study found people who regularly vary their bedtimes by as little as half an hour are up to 30 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure than those who don't.

For those who do so by more than 90 minutes, that increases to a whopping 90 per cent.
READ MORE

Why it matters what time you go to bed: The risks associated with poor sleep

Anyone seeking better sleep beyond Sunday is best advised to aim for 7-8 hours of slumber each night, Professor Eckert said.

"This is a great opportunity to not only reset the clock but also reset your lifestyle."

South Australians can also enjoy an extra hour of counting sheep, returning to Australian Central Time, half an hour behind the eastern seaboard. Western Australia, Queensland, and the Northern Territory do not observe daylight saving.

Daylight saving will return on the first Sunday of October.
Share
2 min read
Published 1 April 2023 5:05pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Water pouring onto clothes inside a top loading washing machine.

'We have to wash mindfully': Shima wants you to do less laundry. This is why

Environment

Cheng Lei pictured with her partner, Nick Coyle at a dinner

'Really difficult': Cheng Lei's partner opens up about emotional toll of ongoing verdict delays

Asia Pacific

ASTON BY ELECTION Mary Doyle Labor

The seat of Aston has never been held by a woman. Labor's Mary Doyle is about to change that

Politics

An image of a jar of money, labelled 'retirement' overlaid on an image of London and dollar and pound symbols.

Ever worked in the UK? You could be eligible for thousands of dollars in retirement

Immigration

A man with grey hair wearign a black suit and blue striped tie.

What could a prison visit from Australia's new UK high commissioner mean for Julian Assange?

Politics

A digital graphic featuring a house with a sign that reads “rent“ and a map of Australia with a pause sign in the middle.

One place in Australia already has a form of rent capping. Some want to see it spread

Australia

Oscar Pistorius leans his head on one hand.

Oscar Pistorius denied parole over 2013 murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Africa

Young Woman In Bed Staring At Smartphone Screen

Why it matters what time you go to bed: The risks associated with poor sleep

Mental Health