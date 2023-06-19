What we know so far about the Titanic-bound submarine, and the search to find it

Key Points Aboard the missing submarine is British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding.

The submarine was exploring the Titanic wreckage when it went missing off the Canadian coast.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.

United States and Canadian ships and planes are searching for a submarine that has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.





The US Coast Guard said a boat on the surface - the Polar Prince - lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the site of the Titanic's wreckage on Sunday morning.



Who is on board the submarine?

The US Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate.





British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers, according to a social media post from a relative.





Mr Harding's stepson wrote on Facebook that Mr Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".





The stepson subsequently removed the post, citing respect for the family's privacy.



Mr Harding himself had posted on Facebook that he would be aboard the sub.





There have been no further posts from him.





The expedition headed out to sea on Friday, and the first dive was set for Sunday morning, according to Harding's post.





Mr Harding is a holder of three Guinness World Records: longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel, longest distance traversed at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel and fastest circumnavigation via both poles by aeroplane.



Two of these feats were achieved by Harding and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo when they dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench - the deepest part of the ocean - in a two-person deep-submergence vehicle in March 2021.





In June last year, Mr Harding travelled to space with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin company .



How is the search operation being carried out?

US and Canadian ships and planes have swarmed the area about 1,450 kilometres east of Cape Cod, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 3,962 metres, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters on Monday.





"It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area," Mauger said.





"We are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.





"Going into this evening we will continue to fly aircraft and move additional vessels."



Mr Mauger said officials have also been reaching out to commercial vessels for help.





The private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said in a statement on Monday it was "mobilising all options" to rescue those on board.



What does a dive to see the Titanic's wreck involve?

The expeditions, which cost $US250,000 ($367,000) per person, start in St John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 640km into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate's website.





To visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, the five-person submersible, which takes two hours to descend approximately 3800m to the Titanic.



