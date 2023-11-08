Australia

What we know so far about the Optus outage and when services will be restored

Millions of Australians have been affected by an Optus outage impacting mobile, landline and internet services. This is what we know so far.

Optus storefront

Optus is yet to determine the root cause of its network outage. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Millions of Optus customers have been affected by a nationwide network outage that has impacted mobile, internet and landline services across the country.

The network dropped out about 4am on Wednesday, with customers unable to make or receive calls, or connect to the internet.

This is what we know so far.

What caused the Optus outage?

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said engineers have been working for hours to try to determine the cause of the network outage, but have so far been unsuccessful.

But she did say there was "no indication" that it was a result of a cyber attack, and that a software issue was also "highly unlikely".

"Our systems are actually very stable," she told ABC Radio Sydney.

"This is a very, very rare occurrence, and when I have more information about the root cause I will be the first to let all our customers know."
READ MORE

Optus says some services are 'gradually being restored' following national network outage

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said what they did know is that it was a "deep fault".

"It has occurred deep within the network," she told reporters in Sydney.

"It has wide ramifications across mobile, fixed, and broadband."

How bad is the Optus outage and who is affected?

The outage has impacted more than 10 million Optus customers in Australia, and overseas.

Coles Mobile, which uses the Optus network, confirmed on its website that it was also experiencing a service outage.

Some small businesses were being forced to turn away customers because their EFTPOS machines, phones, and network systems were all impacted, while Melbourne train services were also interrupted early on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Bank confirmed its call centres were unable to receive incoming calls due to the outage, but that its ATMs, internet banking, app, branches and other services were still available.

It said customers could still contact it via the app or online banking but said there could be delays.
Several hospitals and healthcare services across the country have also reported issues with their phone lines, with some urging patients to contact them via email until further notice.

While most Optus mobile customers were still able to call triple-zero, those with landlines could not.

"If Optus customers need to call emergency services, we suggest finding a family member or neighbour with an alternative device," the telco said on X.

Fire Rescue Victoria said due to the outage, some external calls to its phone numbers were being impacted.

The impact of the outage on state and federal government agencies, such as Medicare, was "being monitored", Rowland said.

When will the Optus outage be fixed?

Optus has said some services across its fixed and mobile are "gradually" being restored.

In a post on X, the company said it may take a few hours for all services to recover, and different services may restore at different sites over that time.
Earlier in the day, Bayer Rosmarin said Optus was "working to restore services for our customers as a priority", but didn't indicate how long that could take.

"The team has tried a number of paths of restoration," she said.

"So far, we have not had the result we have hoped for and we're pursuing every avenue to get everybody back online as soon as possible.

"When we have an identified root cause and a time for restoration, we'll be updating everybody."
A woman smiling
Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin. Source: AAP / Supplied/PR Image
Rachael Falk, chief executive of the Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre, said the incident was unprecedented in terms of network outages that she was aware of.

But it would typically take hours to get a system like Optus' back up and running, she said.

"I've not seen anything more than days, but every company is different in their processes," she said.

Where can Optus customers get updates?


Rowland said it was vital for Optus to be transparent and timely in the updates it gave its customers.

Bayer Rosmarin said customers could keep up-to-date via the Optus website and My Optus app.

She suggested those who were unable to access the internet due to the outage could use the wifi at Optus stores to get updates.

Will Optus customers be able to get compensation?

Rowland said it was "probably too early" to be discussing compensation or other consumer rights.

"But I do reiterate the statement of the TIO (Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman) that it is important, especially for small businesses, to keep receipts, so that any recourse and any redress that may be available to them has that evidentiary base."
Share
4 min read
Published 8 November 2023 12:36pm
Updated an hour ago 1:24pm
By Amy Hall
Source: SBS News

