What will the NSW phone ban mean for high school students?

Key Points Mobile phone bans will be introduced in all NSW public high schools from term four.

The NSW government will begin consultation with schools on options to enforce the ban.

Exceptions may be made for students with special circumstances, like primary family contacts

High school students will be banned from using their phones during school hours as the NSW government works to introduce a key election promise.





The ban will bring the state's public high schools into line with its public primary schools, as well as schools in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.





Premier Chris Minns said the ban would be applied with "common sense" and in consultation with experts, to ensure it worked to improve children's learning outcomes.



Does a blanket ban work for everyone?

Education Minister Prue Car said a blanket ban would create a level playing field.





“[The ban will] reduce distractions in classrooms, help address cyberbullying issues and improve student learning outcomes," she said.





"We know that parents across the state are concerned about the impact that devices like smartphones are having on their kids' learning and mental health.





Annukina Warda, the executive officer of the Multicultural Youth Affairs Network, is worried the role of some young people as the primary contact for their families is often overlooked.





“Young people who’ve had a migration and resettlement experience are often a primary contact,” she said.



“Young people are often mistakenly not acknowledged for the role that they play as caretaker within the family unit.





“For young people in these complex and nuanced situations, being easily contactable, primarily through access to a phone, is a lifeline.”





According to Chris Minns' website, exemptions will be made for students with special circumstances.



How would a phone ban work?

One option is having students deposit phones on trolleys at the start of each school day and pick them up after the final bell rings, as is the case in Condell Park High School in Sydney's southwest.





"This means teachers and students are focusing on teaching and learning with no interruptions," principal Susie Mobayed said in a statement.





"There's also no room for cyberbullying, social media or taking photos and videos during the school day."





Other schools use lockable pouches, lockers, bags or simply make the students hand in their phones at the beginning of the school day, the government said.



Dany Elachi, founder of the Heads Up Alliance, said the organisation was “thrilled” the government was acting on its election promise so quickly.





The Alliance is a community of Australian families who are delaying their children's use of social media and smartphones.





“Our kids don’t miss out on anything – they are well-adjusted and doing just fine,” Mr Elachi said.





“It gives kids a chance to have a break.”



When will the phone ban start?

The education department will begin consulting with schools from Monday on options available to enforce the ban.



