What will the weather be like on Christmas Day where you live?

Key points: Pleasant conditions are expected in most capital cities.

Rain is forecast in northern parts of Australia.

The highest forecast temperature for Christmas across the capitals is just 32 degrees.

Most Australian capitals will enjoy a sunny Christmas according to the current forecast.





The Bureau of Meteorology released its seven-day weather forecast on Sunday afternoon, including its prediction for Christmas Day.



Mostly pleasant conditions for festive celebrations

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and even Hobart are all forecast to enjoy clear skies, with only a small chance of any rain (20 per cent or less) on Christmas.





While temperatures in capitals on the east coast are expected to be in the 20s, Canberra could reach 30 degrees, Adelaide is also forecast to have a top of 30 degrees and Darwin 32 degrees.



There could be cooler temperatures and rain in places like Sydney. Source: AAP Hobart will likely be the coolest capital on 25 December, with a pleasant 21 degrees as the city's forecast maximum temperature.



Rain in the north

Brisbane will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Day and Darwin is likely to have showers and possible thunderstorm.





Speaking ahead of the release of the forecast, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said there would definitely be some kind of front or trough weather system moving across southern Australia to the middle and latter part of the week.





He said the picture will be clearer in coming days on what to expect with the potential for rain and storms, adding that northern Australia will be more likely to be affected.





"The Cairns, Darwin and Kimberley area, that'd be more tropical weather - showers, thunderstorms, hot and humid up through there," Mr Narramore said.



A good day to be in Perth

Most of WA will likely be dry and warm on Christmas Day. Source: Getty / Jon Buckle/EMPICS/PA Images Perth is forecast to remain sunny in the days ahead, with maximum temperatures in the early thirties right up to and including on Christmas Day.





Mr Narramore said drier and warmer conditions are on the cards.





"The Kimberley will probably have showers and thunderstorms but the southwest, the south - all models pretty much have pretty dry conditions on the 23rd leading up to Christmas; so at this stage WA is looking drier and warmer than it normally is."



Warmer start to the week for Adelaide and Melbourne

Melbourne residents should enjoy some warmer weather mid-week. Mr Narramore said a low-pressure system in the Tasman Sea, and a high-pressure system south of Australia - which are causing the cool conditions across much of southern and southeastern Australia - would likely remain into the start of the week beginning 20 December.





"Things will start warming up though in southern parts of Australia as we get into the middle of next week," he said.





"We'll start seeing temperatures start to increase into the 30s around Adelaide, and mid-to-high 20s in Melbourne."





But Mr Narramore said the cooler conditions would remain in Western Australia, Queensland and NSW.





Christmas Day forecast



Adelaide: 13-20 degrees Celsius; sunny



Brisbane: 20-29 degrees Celsius; cloudy



Canberra: 11-30 degrees Celsius; sunny



Darwin: 25-32 degrees Celsius; showers, a possible storm



Hobart: 14-21 degrees Celsius; partly cloudy



Melbourne: 14-27 degrees Celsius; sunny



Perth: 19-30 degrees Celsius; sunny

