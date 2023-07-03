What's going on at Twitter? Elon Musk's latest controversial decision is 'read limits'

Key Points Twitter has limited the number of tweets an unverified user can read to 600 a day.

The decision has been taken to reportedly limit data scraping.

Owner Elon Musk has cut the company's value by more than half since October.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has introduced a limit on how many tweets users can view, meaning verified accounts will have a 'read limit' of 10,000 posts a day and unverified accounts can only read 1,000 posts a day.





Twitter's decision was made to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation by actors, including AI companies, Mr Musk wrote on the platform.





It's the latest eyebrow-raising move at the company since the billionaire bought the company for US$44 billion ($66 billion) and took over in October last year, with many wondering what his strategy is.



Here's a look back at the confusing and controversial decisions at the company, which even Mr Musk admits is now worth far less than what he bought it for - he reportedly sent a memo to staff suggesting it was worth US$20 billion ($30 billion).



Why did Elon Musk fire so much of Twitter's workforce?

One of Mr Musk's first decisions at the company was to sack thousands of workers globally, allegedly to reduce costs.





He has since said around 80 per cent of staff have gone from the company, meaning its books now have around 1,500 staff, compared to over 8,000 before his takeover.



The purge included former chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and other executives, and also led to mass sackings of curators and moderators which has had knock-on effects to the product's algorithm and advertisers abandoning it.





Twitter's Australia operation lost most of its workers.





Linda Yaccarino was appointed to take over the reins in May.





Many at the company were hoping the former ad executive would help bring back advertisers who had abandoned the platform since the Musk takeover.



What happened when Twitter introduced verified accounts?

Twitter began charging $12 a month for the iconic blue tick in a 'Twitter Blue' subscription, again under the banner of eliminating data scraping and managing bots.





The tick was once known as a symbol to verify one's identity and granted to high-profile figures such as celebrities, politicians and journalists for free, but those who declined to pay for the new subscription have since lost their ticks.



Mr Musk said that those who have a Twitter Blue subscription are being prioritised in the algorithm.





Twitter Blue users also get access to posting longer videos, the ability to edit tweets and an ad-free experience.



Is Twitter allowing hate speech to go unchecked?

Australia's eSafety Commission has issued Twitter a warning and threat of hefty fines if it does not deal with a surge of online hate.



Mr Musk allowed 62,000 banned or suspended users to be reinstated to the platform, many of which had been banned for hate speech.





eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in June there have been more complaints about online hate on Twitter in the past year than any other platform, and complaints have spiked since October.





Ms Inman Grant said Twitter's policies prohibited hateful conduct on the platform but rising complaints to eSafety and reports of the toxic content remaining on the platform show that Twitter was probably not enforcing its own rules.





"We are also aware of reports that the reinstatement of some of these previously banned accounts has emboldened extreme polarisers, peddlers of outrage and hate, including neo-Nazis both in Australia and overseas," Ms Inman Grant said.





US advocacy group GLAAD has designated Twitter as the most hateful platform towards the LGBTIQ+ community.



READ MORE Twitter as we know it has changed forever. This is what we can expect to see

Research by the UK-based Centre for Countering Digital Hate demonstrated that slurs against African Americans showed up on Twitter an average of 1,282 times a day before Mr Musk took over the platform. Afterwards, they more than doubled to an average of 3,876 times a day.



Reversing ban on COVID-19 misinformation

Similarly, Twitter's terms and conditions were changed to reverse a ban on posting misinformation related to COVID-19.





"Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," the terms said.





Public health officials condemned the decision and said it could lead to more false claims about the virus or the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.



