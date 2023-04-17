What's happening in Sudan? A guide to the renewed conflict ravaging the country

Key Points Violence has erupted in Sudan between the country's two rival armed forces.

Dozens are dead and hundreds injured as a power struggle for leadership rages on.

The latest wave of violence stems from the country's recent political turbulence.

Tensions are running high in Sudan as fresh violence has erupted between the army and paramilitary forces.





A new wave of conflict that began on Saturday in the capital city of Khartoum has led to the deaths of more than 59 people, including three UN workers, and left 600 wounded.





The violence, which is showing no signs of slowing down, stems from recent political turbulence. Here's what you need to know about how the country got here.



Who controls Sudan?

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) currently rules the country, headed by its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.





The army successfully staged a coup in 2019, following mounting frustrations about the 30-year autocratic leadership of Omar al-Bashir.



Sudanese Armed Forces chief and de facto head of state, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Source: SBS News / Ashraf Shazly The military agreed to share power with civilians ahead of elections, with a vision to establish a civilian-led democratic government.





But that arrangement was abruptly halted by another military coup in October 2021, stoking further tensions in the country and dashing hopes for a civic democracy.



What is the RSF?

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is Sudan's powerful paramilitary group. The RSF leader – Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, or Hemedti – works under General al-Burhan, as his deputy.



Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, is the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. Source: Getty / Yasuyoshi Chiba Analysts estimate the RSF to have 100,000 fighters deployed around the country.





The RSF was formed from so-called janjaweed militias that fought in a deadly conflict in the 2000s in the Darfur region, where they were used to help the army quash a rebellion. The conflict left 2.5 million people displaced and 300,000 dead.





After the conflict ended, the RSF grew even more powerful. Their troops took on additional duties, monitoring Sudan's borders and deploying to fight alongside Saudi and Emirati forces in the ongoing Yemen conflict.





The SAF and RSF forged closer relations as part of a complex power-sharing agreement since the 2021 coup, but disagreements on how to govern the country have since emerged.



Why is there fighting?

The Sudanese army as well as pro-democracy groups have demanded the RSF's integration into the regular armed forces.





Negotiations over integration have been a source of tension that has delayed a final signing of a deal, originally scheduled for 1 April, for a new government and a transition towards elections.



Smoke rises as clashes continue in the Sudanese capital on 16 April between the SAF and RSF. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency Civilians have also called for the handover of lucrative military holdings in agriculture, trade, and other industries, a crucial source of power for an army that has often outsourced military duties to regional militias.





Another point of contention is the pursuit of justice over war crimes allegedly committed by the military and its allies in the conflict in Darfur from 2003.



What is the situation like on the ground?

Naba Mohiedeen, a journalist in Khartoum, said the situation is "fragile" and warned that, without intervention, a "bigger crisis" was looming.





"Patients are stuck in hospitals, students are stuck in their schools since yesterday," she told SBS World News on Sunday evening.





"Before, we were hearing that there was a misunderstanding between military partners and civilian leaders, but now it is an armed conflict, which is really dangerous," she said.





Both leaders agreed to a three-hour peace passage for civilians recommended by the UN, but it was largely ignored as violence continued to rage on.





General al-Burhan said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday that his forces remain in control of the airport, the presidential palace and army headquarters after claims by Hemedti that the RSF had taken over the sites.





Neither armed force group is claiming responsibility for initiating the violence.





The UN World Food Programme said it had temporarily halted all operations in hunger-stricken areas of Sudan after three Sudanese employees were killed during fighting in North Darfur.





A major problem, witnesses and residents said, were the thousands of heavily armed RSF members deployed inside neighbourhoods of Khartoum and other cities, with no authority able to control them.





"We're scared, we haven't slept for 24 hours because of the noise and the house shaking. We're worried about running out of water and food, and medicine for my diabetic father," Huda, a young resident in southern Khartoum, said.



