What's your view like for the New Year fireworks? Big crowds expected as Australia rings in 2023

KEY POINTS Australians will usher in 2023 with fireworks and festivities planned across the nation.

Many took advantage of the weather to stake out a good vantage point for the evening fireworks.

Police are urging revellers to "party responsibly".

Revellers are being urged to have fun but stay safe as they farewell 2022 on New Year's Eve.





From Sydney to Sorrento, Australians will usher in 2023 with fireworks and festivities planned across the nation.





This year marks the first New Year's Eve in three years without COVID restrictions, with many cities planning bigger celebrations than ever before.



An estimated one million people are expected to ring in the new year in the centre of Sydney.





NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Bell said the night was about community safety and enjoying the occasion together as they looked to a "more positive 2023".





"If you're going to have fun tonight and party, party responsibly," he said.





"You know, don't do something tonight that you're going to regret or end up with a charge against your name or in hospital."





About 13,000 fireworks will be set off from the Opera House, Harbour Bridge and rooftops around the city at 9pm and midnight.





The $5.8 million production will be visible across Sydney and is usually beamed around the world in global highlights.



One of the four vantage points for Melbourne New Year celebrations at Alexander Gardens. Source: AAP / Con Chronis Sydney's mayor, Clover Moore, told people coming into the city for the internationally iconic event to brace for crowds, road closures and entry cut- offs.





"2022 has been another year of significant challenges as we continued working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Cr. Moore said.





"But tonight we put the year behind us and look with hope to 2023."





Melbourne will celebrate the new year with a large fireworks display from 30 rooftops.





They'll be set off at 9.30pm and midnight, with about 450,000 people expected in the CBD for celebrations.





"We are so pleased to be able to bring our biggest fireworks and New Year's Eve celebrations ever," Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said on Friday.





"This year (the celebration) is costing $3.94 million, that's a fantastic investment for our small traders, for safety in our city."



For the first time, there'll be family friendly fireworks in Perth at 9pm as well as a show along the Swan River when the clock strikes 12.





In Brisbane, celebrations will be held along the Brisbane River and Southbank area, with a special fireworks display at 8am before the main event at midnight.





There'll be live music and performers at a ticketed event at Adelaide's Rymill Park before fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight.





Authorities in South Australia have issued a plea for people to not use illegal fireworks, with dangerous fire days predicted over the next week across the state.





Fireworks were planned for Darwin's Waterfront at 9pm and midnight but expected severe weather has forced the event to be cancelled, with organisers saying they were disappointed but safety was the priority.





Hobart's River Derwent is also to be lit up with fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight.



