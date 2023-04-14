Health

Explainer

An early flu season is looming. When's the best time to get vaccinated?

With an early flu season looming, Australians are being urged to get the jab sooner rather than later.

A vaccine being injected into someone's arm.

Australians are being advised to get a flu vaccine sooner rather than later. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Key Points
  • This year's flu season is expected to peak earlier than it did in 2022.
  • Australians can now get the flu vaccine and are being encouraged to do so sooner rather than later.
  • The side effects of the flu vaccine are “fairly minimal”, according to experts.
The peak of the flu season is still months away, but Australians are being urged to get vaccinated.

Australia had 100 times more flu cases in January and February than in the first two months of last year, according to data from the federal health department.

However, as the Doherty Institute points out, infections in the early part of 2022 were artificially low due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If you're looking for answers to frequently asked questions about the flu vaccine, read on.

When should I get the flu vaccine?

Now is a “great time” to get it, according to Hudson Institute of Medical Research associate professor Michelle Tate.

While the flu season usually peaks around August, she said the existing case numbers indicate that it's expected to occur earlier this year.

“Once you get the vaccine, it can take up to four weeks for you to get immunity, so it's best to get it as soon as possible,” Professor Tate said.

“To make sure you’re fully protected, it’s best that you get vaccinated now [rather] than wait until the middle of the flu season,” she said.
Where can I get a flu shot and how much will it cost?

You can get it through your general practitioner or through a local pharmacy or chemist.

Normally, if you get the flu vaccine bulk billed through your GP, it's free.

Otherwise, it can cost between $20 and $30 at a pharmacy.
A woman with long hair blowing her nose with a tissue while standing.
Most flu shots across Australia are free to get. Source: AAP

Which flu shot should I get?

There are different types, but it is best to take advice from a GP, practising nurse or pharmacist.

There are different vaccines for people aged 65 and above, as well as children in preschool, according to University of Sydney infectious diseases expert Robert Booy.

Only people aged 65 and above can receive certain shots, such as “adjuvanted” vaccines, which activate a stronger immune response.

Does the flu vaccine have side effects?

The side effects of the flu vaccine are “fairly minimal”, according to Professor Tate.

She said people could have a sore arm or a headache the next day, but “never anything too severe”.

“There are some people that can have an allergy to the vaccine, but it's very rare,” Professor Tate said.

Professor Booy said younger people are more likely to have a stronger reaction than older people.

“Any vaccine can have local pain, redness and swelling. That's quite common [for] between 30 and 60 per cent of people, but that usually settles in one to two days,” he said.
3 min read
Published 14 April 2023 4:43pm
Updated 2h ago 4:52pm
By Youssef Saudie
Source: SBS News

