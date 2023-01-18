World

When this football star fell pregnant her club refused to pay her. Now, she's won a landmark case

The ruling is the first of its kind since FIFA's maternity regulations came into force in January 2021.

A football player on the field

Icelandic football Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir has won a landmark maternity leave case. Credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Key Points
  • Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, who fell pregnant in early 2021, has waited nearly two years for the decision.
  • Players union FIFPRO assisted her in obtaining the decision, the first of its kind.
  • FIFA's maternity regulations came into force in January 2021.
Iceland's Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir has won her claim against former club Olympique Lyonnais after she was not paid her full salary during her pregnancy, players union FIFPRO said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old turned to FIFPRO to lodge her complaint with FIFA and global soccer's governing body ruled in August last year that the club must pay the full amount owed to Bjork within 45 days of notification of the decision.

FIFA said the club would face a transfer ban if they failed to pay in full.
READ MORE

Australia's paid parental leave scheme is being extended, but will it close the gender pay gap?

FIFPRO described the ruling in a statement as the first of its kind since FIFA's maternity regulations came into force in January 2021.

"I was entitled to my full salary... These are part of my rights, and this cannot be disputed, not even by a club as big as Lyon," Gunnarsdottir, who fell pregnant in early 2021, wrote on The Players' Tribune website.

"This is not "just a business". This is about my rights as a worker, as a woman and as a human being,” the midfielder added.
Bjork, a two-time Champions League-winning midfielder, signed for Juventus following her departure from Lyon after playing at Euro 2022 with Iceland.

"They did not expect something like this, especially from a club as big as Lyon," senior Legal Counsel at FIFPRO Alexandra Gomez Bruinewoud, who worked on the case and was actively involved in defining FIFA's maternity regulations, told Reuters.

"We did not expect such a case when we pushed for these regulations, but we knew there would come a time when these protections would be used...

"The relevance is that now players will not have to choose between playing and being a mother, they will be able to combine it, it wouldn't be easy of course, but at least they have the legal basis where they have some protections."
Share
2 min read
Published 18 January 2023 at 2:21pm
Source: Reuters
Tags
Sport

Recommended for you

Five Australian visa opportunities for 2023

Immigration

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World

What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the 'extra bad boy' Omicron subvariant

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

Robyn was prescribed a popular drug that’s now in short supply. Here’s why she stopped taking it

Australia

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

What could happen with Russia and Ukraine in 2023 and how could it impact Australia?

World