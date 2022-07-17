Australia

White whale washed up on Victorian beach is 'unlikely' to be famed whale Migaloo

Genetic testing is underway to find out if a whale carcass found on a remote beach in Victoria is the well-known whale Migaloo.

Body of a white whale found dead on a Mallacoota beach in Victoria’s East Gippsland region.

Wildlife scientists are working to establish if a white whale carcass that washed up on a Victorian beach is that of well-known albino humpback Migaloo. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

A whale that washed up dead on a beach in Victoria's east is unlikely to be famous albino humpback Migaloo, scientists say.

The white carcass was found at a Mallacoota beach in the state's East Gippsland region, near the NSW border, and is only accessible by water.

Authorities are working to identify the dead whale but Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta says photos showing darkened skin under barnacles on the throat could be key.
Advertisement
Migaloo the white whale
Well-known whale Migaloo jumps from the water, off the New South Wales coast.
"It seems to be most likely a white whale or at least a whale that has been a darker pigmentation that potentially has passed out at sea and washed ashore and been weathered over time," she told ABC TV on Sunday.

"Because when you can see the barnacles attached to that black area there, that indicates that was external skin because we have barnacles on the outer layer of these animals."

Dr Pirotta stressed it is only an initial assessment from the White Whale Research Centre team and genetic testing would ultimately provide answers.

"We're piecing together the puzzle but it seems, at this stage, without genetic testing, it is probably around over 50 per cent not likely Migaloo," she said.
READ MORE
Skin cancer fears for white whale Migaloo
The famous white humpback was first sighted in 1991 off Byron Bay, when he was believed to be between three and five years old.

He was dubbed Migaloo, an indigenous word for white person.

Its been two years since the albino whale was last spotted after losing his tracking chip.

Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has been contacted for comment. 
Share
2 min read
Published 17 July 2022 at 12:09pm
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Immigration

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia