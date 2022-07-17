White whale washed up on Victorian beach is 'unlikely' to be famed whale Migaloo

A whale that washed up dead on a beach in Victoria's east is unlikely to be famous albino humpback Migaloo, scientists say.





The white carcass was found at a Mallacoota beach in the state's East Gippsland region, near the NSW border, and is only accessible by water.





Authorities are working to identify the dead whale but Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta says photos showing darkened skin under barnacles on the throat could be key.



Advertisement

Well-known whale Migaloo jumps from the water, off the New South Wales coast. "It seems to be most likely a white whale or at least a whale that has been a darker pigmentation that potentially has passed out at sea and washed ashore and been weathered over time," she told ABC TV on Sunday.





"Because when you can see the barnacles attached to that black area there, that indicates that was external skin because we have barnacles on the outer layer of these animals."





Dr Pirotta stressed it is only an initial assessment from the White Whale Research Centre team and genetic testing would ultimately provide answers.





"We're piecing together the puzzle but it seems, at this stage, without genetic testing, it is probably around over 50 per cent not likely Migaloo," she said.



The famous white humpback was first sighted in 1991 off Byron Bay, when he was believed to be between three and five years old.





He was dubbed Migaloo, an indigenous word for white person.





Its been two years since the albino whale was last spotted after losing his tracking chip.



