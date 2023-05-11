WHO declares an end to mpox global emergency but says the virus 'continues to kill'

Key Points WHO declared an end to the 10-month long global health emergency for the mpox virus.

The emergency committee are looking to move to a strategy of long-term management of the virus.

More than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally since the beginning of 2022.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday it was ending a 10-month-long global health emergency for mpox, a viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than a hundred countries.





The organisation declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and backed its stand in November and February.





The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the end of the emergency status for the disease based on the recommendation of the organisation's emergency committee, which met on Wednesday.



The move signals that the crisis due to mpox, which spreads through direct contact with body fluids and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions, has come under control.





Nicola Low, vice chair of WHO's emergency committee on mpox, said there was a need to move to a strategy for managing the long-term public health risks of mpox than to rely on emergency measures.





The transition would mean including mpox response and preparedness under national disease surveillance programs such as those for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, Low said.





Almost 90 per cent fewer mpox cases were reported in the past three months, compared with cases in the same duration before that, the WHO chief said.



More than 87,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year, according to the WHO's latest report.





WHO said it was particularly concerned about African countries which have been dealing with monkeypox long before the global outbreak began, and could continue to deal with it for some time to come.





The WHO recently also declared an end of public health emergency status for COVID-19.



