Who is @LizTruss? The millennial mistakenly praised for becoming the UK's next prime minister

Twitter user @LizTruss is being inundated with praise and support on Twitter after being announced as United Kingdom's next prime minister. Except she isn't the new prime minister.





After the UK's Conservative Party appointed Liz Truss as their new leader on Monday morning, she's been quick to be tagged by politicians and the public as she takes up the top job.





Despite receiving both congratulations and criticisms online, the account user who owns the Twitter handle @LizTruss isn't actually the UK prime minister Liz Truss - who actually tweets on the handle @TrussLiz.



Also from the UK, Liz Trussell is having a bit of fun with it, proudly claiming the new job title she's been granted, replying to dozens of people who have accidentally made the mistake of tagging the wrong Liz Truss.





That includes Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, who fell into the same trap, tweeting her support for Ms Truss - to Ms Trussell.



Liz Trussell assumed the role of UK's prime minister by responding to Magdalena Andersson in a tongue-in-cheek response to Sweden's leader. Source: Twitter "Congratulations to @liztruss as she assumed the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. Important for our citizens, economies and security," Ms Andersson wrote in a since-deleted tweet.





"Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready," the fake UK leader responded.





Her comical tweets have gained great traction and hundreds of likes from around the world, as Ms Trussell racks up increased support for her tongue-in-cheek comments to online users.





"Petition for @LizTruss to become PM tomorrow in place of @TrussLiz," Matt Dent, a local councillor in England's southeast, said.



Her response? "Where do I sign?"





And after a user expressed her wish for Ms Trussell to be appointed as the new prime minister by England's Queen Elizabeth, she wholeheartedly agreed.





"Yes!!!!!! Me & Queen Liz would deffo be besties," she replied.



She's made some of her constituents happy already after saying she'll "get right onto that" after being tasked with firing UK's home secretary Priti Patel.





And she has even promised a trip to Las Vegas for everyone after UK's Greens MP Caroline Lucas, a strong vocal opponent of the Conservative Party, has supported Ms Trussell after mistakenly tweeting to her too.





"Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it," Ms Lucas wrote.





"I’m in! Vegas for everybody!!!" Ms Trussell wrote back.



When it was announced Ms Truss succeeded by winning 57 per cent of the Tory vote, she was accused of blanking her hotly contested opponent, Rishi Sunak, after she failed to shake his hand before making her victory speech.



